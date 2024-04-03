Seton Hall basketball vs Indiana State in March Madness: 5 things to know for 2024 NIT championship

Ever since the brackets were announced, Seton Hall has been focused on winning the NIT.

And now they're in position to do that.

The Pirates defeated Seton Hall 84-67 in the second half of a double header in the NCAA semifinals. The game was never in doubt as the Pirates led wire to wire.

The first one was better from a basketball standpoint. Indiana State defeated Utah 100-90 in the first game of Tuesday evening. This sets up a matchup between Seton Hall and Indiana State in the finals.

Here are some things to know about Indiana State before you watch the Pirates play for a championship Thursday.

They're good

Cinderella will not be dancing in the NIT championship game. Seton Hall, the No. 1 seed, will battle fellow No. 1 seed Indiana State for the title. By virtue of their 100-90 win over Utah on Tuesday, the Sycamores improved to 32-6 on the season. Indiana State lost to Drake in the Missouri Valley Tournament championship game, which sent it to the NIT.

Legendary season

Indiana State has won 32 games this year. One more and it will tie a school record. The last time Indiana State won 33 games, the Sycamores were led by Larry Bird, who took them to the NCAA championship game. In that game, Michigan State, led by Magic Johnson, defeated Indiana State 75-54

They're balanced

Indiana State have five players averaging double figures in scoring. Center Robbie Avila leads the team with 17.3 points per game, then four guards -- Ryan Conwell (16.6 points per game), Isaiah Swope (15.8 PPG), Jayson Kent (13.8 PPG) and Julian Larry (10.7) -- round out the top five.

They can shoot

The Pirates will need to play strong defense against Indiana State because it can shoot. The Sycamores are hitting better than half of their shots from the floor, including 38.5 percent from beyond the arc. They also hit more than 70 percent of their free throws.

Watching Robbie Avila play basketball is fun

When everyone was doing their Bracketology, a big question was where will Indiana State play? That's because Avila is must-see. At 6 foot 10 and 240 pounds, his frame doesn't scream athlete, but his stats do. Some say he has the skills of NBA star big man Nikola Jokic because he can score, pass and is skilled with the ball. If nothing else, a matchup against one of the unique characters of college basketball isn't a bad way to end the season.

