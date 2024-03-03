Seton Hall basketball throttled at UConn, faces do-or-die final week

The most challenging week of the Seton Hall basketball team’s season proved as tough as advertised – and then some.

The Pirates got throttled at third-ranked UConn 91-61 Sunday after absorbing a 21-point loss at 12th-ranked Creighton Wednesday, making their path to the NCAA Tournament crystal clear: They must finish out the regular season by beating red-hot Villanova and lowly DePaul at home this week.

Do that, bracketologist Brad Wachtel confirmed, and the Hall will punch a ticket to the Big Dance prior to the Big East Tournament.

First, though, must come a reckoning on why the league’s fourth-place team put up so little resistance in these tough tests.

3 THOUGHTS

1-UConn is that good

There is a reason the Huskies (26-3 overall, 16-2 Big East), who clinched the outright Big East regular-season title Sunday, are the favorite to repeat as national champions and have won 17 straight games at home. They’re a juggernaut with no weaknesses.

This team just beat Marquette and Villanova by a combined 52 points at home. And Seton Hall (18-11, 11-7) has been circled on Dan Hurley’s calendar since his team left Newark humiliated by a 15-point loss in December.

It’s not a great sign that Seton Hall got steamrolled twice in a row, regardless of circumstances – head coach Shaheen Holloway has some work to do on his players’ heads between now and Wednesday – but the same would have happened to many if not most teams in the Pirates’ shoes this week.

2-Posities and negatives

In the positive column:

Senior forward Dre Davis (20 points) continues to look like the strong leader for the Big East’s Most Improved Player Award. Notice that was mentioned early in each of the past two broadcasts by the commentators.

Senior guard Dylan Addae-Wusu has been struggling mightily offensively. Will seeing the ball go in the basket even a little bit – he scored 10 on 3-of-9 shooting and made all three of his free throws – give him some much-needed confidence for the week ahead? Without that, the Pirates are playing 4-on-5 offensively and it makes life much harder for Kadary Richmond and Al-Amir Dawes, who were the total focus of UConn’s defense.

Negatives:

The bench continues to provide next to nothing. Holloway has no real options right now if someone is hurting, tired, off or in foul trouble. Isaiah Coleman and Elijah Hutchins-Everett have to produce at least a little, and play better defense, against a fairly deep Villanova squad.

Need 40 minutes from Richmond. The standout looked frustrated in the first half as the Pirates fell into an insurmountable hole. This team can’t thrive without his A-game.

Defense looks tired. The Pirates defended the 3-pointer better against UConn than Creighton, and that will be key vs. Villanova. But they got sliced and diced inside. UConn deserves a ton of credit for that, but a group of upperclassmen needs to find that nasty edge again and fast.

3-It’s a one-game season

The Pirates have lost eight straight games to Villanova, so some demons will have to be exorcised – and the Wildcats need the game as badly as the Hall does. But they’ve been very good at home this season when at full strength, destroying Xavier, St. John’s, Butler and UConn in Newark and giving Creighton all they could handle.

The game is nearly sold out, so there should be juice in the building.

Forget about metrics, NET rankings, bubble-watching or anything else. Seton Hall controls its own destiny. It’s a one-game season. Which Pirate team will show up?

3 QUOTES

From head coach Shaheen Holloway’s postgame radio interview…

