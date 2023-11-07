Seton Hall basketball survives vs Saint Peter's: 5 takeaways from 70-59 season-opening win

NEWARK – Two seasons after Saint Peter’s shocked the world with its improbable run to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight, the Peacocks were poised to do it again Monday night. Only this time it was closer to home, against the coach who helped write the Cinderella story.

But while Saint Peter’s went into the Prudential Center on opening night and threw a scare into Seton Hall and its coach, former Saint Peter’s boss Shaheen Holloway, the Pirates rallied from a halftime deficit to pull away in the final five minutes for a 70-59 victory.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by senior guard Al-Amir Dawes, followed by a pair of free throws by Kadary Richmond gave Seton Hall some breathing room, taking a 63-55 lead with 3:50 remaining, after Saint Peter’s took its final lead of the game at 50-49 with eight minutes to play.

Nov 6, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Kadary Richmond (1) dribbles as Seton Hall Pirates center Elijah Hutchins-Everett (4) defends during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

"When Al is going we’re a different style of team," said Holloway.

Dawes actually started the rally with a driving layup in transition that put Seton Hall up 49-47 with eight minutes left, before hitting the first of what would be three triples in a three-minute span with 7:10 to play.

"Coach Sha was telling me go out and do what you do, and I was able get my mind right and hit couple of shots and lead my team," Dawes said.

After averaging 12.6 points last season, Dawes has be a big-time scorer for in crucial spots for the Pirates to make progress this season.

The Pirates pulled even at 47-all on a triple by Dylan Addae-Wusu with 8:37 to play, taking the lead moments later on a driving layup in transition by Dawes.

But Saint Peter’s refused to fold, with Michael Houge, hit a 3-pointer to put the visitors back on top, 50-49. And after Seton Hall built the lead back to 54-50, it was Armoni Ziegler draining a triple to pull the Peacocks within a point with 6:11 to play.

"Give Saint Peter’s credit," Holloway said. "They came in with a good gameplan. They played hard. I told our guys they were going scrap and claw and figth and that’s what they did. For the first 10 minutes that’s what they did. They outhustled us. They got all the 50-50 balls."

Dawes finished with 14 points for the Pirates. Richmond had 18 and Dre Davis finished with 14 points. Latrell Reid led the way for Saint Peter’s with 14 points.

Here are five takeaways from Seton Hall's win over Saint Peter's:

1. Questions persist in paint

The Pirates held a slim 30-26 edge on points in the paint, while Saint Peter’s held a 29-27 edge on the glass, and scored 15 second chance points. The Pirates’ frontcourt will have to do a much better job against the bigger, more physical opponents that lie ahead.

The question is whether transfer centers Jaden Bediako and Elijah Hutchins-Everett can handle the workload at the high-major level. The two combined for eight points and five rebounds, while Saint Peter’s big man Mouhamed Sow had eight points and six rebounds.

"I think they’re going to get better as time goes on and the game slows down. We’re not too worried about it," Richmond said.

2 . Where’s the bench?

Seton Hall’s points came from where you thought they would, with the Pirates’ top four players accounting for 56 points. Saint Peter’s held a whopping 29-10 edge in bench scoring, a bad sign considering production from the Pirates’ reserves was a major question mark entering the season.

Right now there’s a pretty big dropoff on the offensive end when the Pirates have to work through the rotation. To move up in the Big East hierarchy, it needs some of its reserves to step up. No one scored more than four points off the bench Monday.

3. Addae-Wusu gets rolling

While Seton Hall's three captains combined for 46 points, with Dawes providing the late fireworks, it was the performance of guard Dylan Addae-Wusu, a St. John's transfer, that could end up being a catalyst for both the player and the team.

He finished with 10 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals to help provide a spark.

"Things changed when Dylan started playing like Dylan," Holloway said. "I need that from him. He’s our energy guy. . He wasn’t doing it and hasn’t been doing it the last couple of weeks in practice I don’t know why but it was good to get him going."

4. More defense, please

Seton Hall was only able to summon its best defense late in the game when it was hanging in the balance. Before that, the Peacocks worked well offensively, avoiding any long scoring droughts and keeping the Pirates within arm’s length until the game slipped away in the final minutes.

The Peacocks shot around 45 percent for most of the game, finishing at 40.7 percent, while hitting eight 3-pointers. For Seton Hall to move forward this season, defense has to be the calling card every night.

5. Saint Peter's looks better

While the Peacocks, 14-18 in Mason’s first season, won a pair of games at the MAAC Tournament in Atlantic City to reach the semifinals as the No. 10 seed, the roster was overhauled during the offseason, with eight now players, including seven transfers.

It was a tribute to Mason that the Peacocks looked as crisp as they did from the outset. The execution at both ends of the court was very good. Seton Hall was never able to go on an extended scoring run, as the Peacocks looked composed throughout.

It certainly looked like a team capable of contending in the MAAC this season, with plenty of athletic ability and shooters on the perimeter.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Seton Hall basketball vs Saint Peter's: 5 takeaways from season-opening