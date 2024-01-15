Seton Hall basketball: St. John's showdown 'great for the game' in metro area

It’s been a while since Seton Hall and St. John’s played a college basketball game worthy of the nation’s attention. That should change Tuesday night.

Rick Pitino has breathed life into St. John’s (12-5 overall, 4-2 Big East) and Shaheen Holloway’s surging Pirates (12-5, 5-1) sit atop the league. That both squads are knocking on the door of the Associated Press Top 25 poll is a big deal – the last time they squared off as ranked opponents was in 1993.

“I’ve always said it was really important for Seton Hall and St. John’s to be having great years because it drew interest to college basketball in the metropolitan area,” said former Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference commissioner Rich Ensor, who ran that league when both Holloway and Pitino coached in it. “When you’re competing against the pro teams there, you need to have great college teams because it drives interest.”

A crowd of about 10,000 is expected at the Prudential Center for the 8:30 p.m. contest, which will air on Fox Sports 1.

“It’s great for the game, and it’s great for the metropolitan area because it was always about these rivalries,” said Ensor, a longtime Lacey resident and a Saint Peter’s University grad who retired last year after 35 years at the MAAC’s helm. “For a while this one got away from us. Seton Hall has been pretty good, but it’s good to see Rick get St. John’s back together, not that I doubted he could.”

Feb 1, 2023; Queens, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm center Joel Soriano (11) and Seton Hall Pirates head coach Shaheen Holloway stand at the scorer’s table in the second half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

A ‘low maintenance’ Pitino

Pitino has brought the swagger back to the Johnnies, embracing the spotlight with an in-your-face style of play and eye-popping comments (threatening to schedule UConn at Carnesecca Arena, for example, and bashing coaches who ride officials during games).

Ensor said Pitino was “low-maintenance” during his three seasons at Iona, where he rehabilitated his reputation after a scandal-ridden ouster from Louisville.

“In the realm of personalities, Rick was pretty low-key frankly compared to some of the ones that have come through the MAAC over the years,” he said. “What coaches look for more than anything is a conference that supports basketball, and in the MAAC basketball is the focus 24/7.”

Perhaps that’s why the league has produced so many high-major coaches over the decades. Three former MAAC skippers have gone on to become Big East Coach of the Year: Louis Orr (Siena) and Kevin Willard (Iona) at Seton Hall and Ed Cooley (Fairfield) at Providence. John Beilein (Canisius) went on to lead Michigan to multiple Final Fours and Fran McCaffery (Siena) is enjoying a good run at Iowa.

Iona coach Rick Pitino after his team's win over Princeton at Kean University

Holloway’s fateful decision

Holloway is the latest such success story – one that Pitino had a hand in. After retiring from playing pro ball, Holloway returned to his alma mater in 2006 as an administrative assistant on Bobby Gonzalez’s first staff at Seton Hall (Gonzalez has just made the MAAC-to-Big East leap, coming from Manhattan). After a year in that role Holloway was recruited by newly hired Iona head coach Kevin Willard – a Pitino protégé – to be his right-hand assistant.

It was a tough call for Holloway, who bleeds blue and had Gonzalez leaning on him hard to stay, but Pitino advised Holloway to hitch his wagon to Willard, promising they would be a strong pairing. He was right. Three years later Willard replaced Gonzalez at the Hall, brought Holloway with him, and they eventually turned the program around.

Ensor said he was confident Holloway “would do fine” at Seton Hall after his smashing success at Saint Peter’s, but wonders how much longer the traditional MAAC-to-Big East route will bear fruit.

“Historically the MAAC was a place where you had a lot of young assistant coaches from the Big East or nearby who were being evaluated on their ability to be a head coach,” Ensor said. “It’s changed a little in recent years partly because the salary structure for assistant coaches in the majors has gotten so high. It’s really hard in some ways to recruit against that as you're looking for a head coach in the mid-majors.”

Also, he added, “Now that a player can transfer three or four times in a college career, it doesn’t really allow a mid-major coach to get credit for finding and developing that player.”

It’s a transitory sport now. Almost the entire St. John’s roster turned over upon Pitino’s arrival last spring, save standout center Joel Soriano. There’s been more continuity at Seton Hall, which returned three cornerstone players from last season and features a star point guard – Kadary Richmond – who is practically a relic as a three-year Pirate. Yet the Hall’s five starters all transferred in at some point, including former St. John’s guard Dylan Addae-Wusu.

Although they were in the MAAC two years together, Pitino and Holloway only squared off twice. Their scheduled meetings were scuttled during the COVID-marred 2020-21 campaign and Pitino’s Gaels swept Saint Peter’s in 2021-22 before the Peacocks embarked on their epic NCAA Tournament run.

Ensor, who is wintering in Florida, will be watching the reunion.

“It’s always good to see the MAAC coaches playing each other in the Big East,” he said. “I always enjoy that.”

Series history

Jan 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Addae-Wusu (5) and Seton Hall Pirates guard Kadary Richmond (0) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

These rivals have been meeting on the hardwood since 1909. St. John’s leads the series 62-48, but Seton Hall holds a 13-4 advantage since 2015. The Johnnies are 1-11 all-time against the Hall at the Prudential Center and 2-16 on the road in this series over the past 25 years.

3 keys to the matchup

1. The point guards. Richmond, a New York City native, excels against St. John’s. Last year he averaged 17 points, 11 rebounds and 6.5 assists in two victories. Through the first quarter of the Big East schedule he’s been the conference’s best player. His opposite number, Daniss Jenkins, is a senior transfer from Iona who also is playing at a high level (12.9 ppg, 6.0 apg). If the game comes down to the final few possessions, that’s when Richmond shines brightest.

2. The centers. Seton Hall’s Jaden Bediako and St. John’s Soriano are two of the top 10 offensive rebounders in the country, with each averaging more than four per game. Foul trouble one way or another could tip the scales here.

3. Tempo. St. John’s is deeper and plays much faster than the Pirates. Look for Pitino to call for ball pressure early and often in an attempt to wear Richmond down, get into Seton Hall’s bench and prey on its turnover tendencies. Reliable supplementary ball-handling by Al-Amir Dawes and Addae-Wusu will be vital for the Pirates.

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Seton Hall basketball: St. John's showdown 'great for the game'