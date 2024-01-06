Seton Hall basketball shocks No. 7 Marquette as incredible turnaround continues

NEWARK – Once left for dead, the Seton Hall basketball team is now a national story.

The Pirates took down seventh-ranked Marquette 78-75 Saturday, their third win over a ranked opponent in the past three weeks. It’s a stunning reversal of fortune for a squad that, at 10-5 overall and 3-1 in the Big East, will be appearing in NCAA Tournament bracketologies Monday.

Spurred by a rocking full house of 10,000 fans, Al-Amir Dawes scored 23 points, Kadary Richmond notched 21 points and five assists and Dre Davis added 11 points and seven boards for the Hall, which had lost four straight to Marquette (11-4, 2-2).

The Pirates now have three Quad 1 victories – solid gold for the Big Dance resume.

Seton Hall head coach Shaheen Holloway talks to Dre Davis (14), Jaden Bediako (15), Dylan Addae-Wusu (0) and Al-Amir Dawes (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marquette Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

FIVE TAKEAWAYS

1-Al Dawes, take a bow

He has struggled at times and been much maligned, but the postgrad guard showed what he’s capable of. His 15 first-half points staked the Pirates to a 42-39 lead at the break, and his ball-handling and ball movement as Richmond sat with two fouls was essential.

2. Bold lineup move

After missing most of the season with back problems, freshman forward David Tubek was available – and Holloway showed faith in the forward by starting him in the second half over Dre Davis.

This is coming from someone a coach who has sent out the same starting five for every game this season.

Tubek’s four-minute stint, presumably for matchup purposes and possibly a way to sneak Davis some rest, wound up with the Hall outscoring Marquette by three. So it worked out OK – and provides a window into just how much Holloway thinks of the 6-foot-7 South Sudan native and the physicality he can bring.

3. Bench was better

In terms of minutes played, Seton Hall’s bench came in ranked 334th out of the 362 Division 1 teams and was contributing only a small fraction of the Pirates’ points and rebounds.

On Saturday, the subs took a step forward. After scoring zero points at Providence, they chipped in 12 and held the fort defensively. Backup center Elijah Hutchins-Everett played his best game as a Pirate and Isaiah Coleman stuck his nose in there.

Their help is a must over the nest two months of Big East grind.

4. Great crowd

Fans’ animus for Marquette and the other midwestern schools will never reach UConn levels, but the packed crowd – including a student section that was fuller and more engaged than it was vs. the Huskies – provided a similar environment to the Dec. 20 upset here.

There were three standing ovations, plenty of boos for the officials and a record lap total of 16 for “flagman” during the under-12 timeout of the second half.

5. Turned a corner

It’s clear Seton Hall has turned a corner. Any Hall fan of sound mind would have signed for this after four Big East games – arguably the toughest stretch of the league schedule. Now comes two winnable road games – honestly, what game is not winnable for this squad right now – at Georgetown Tuesday and Butler Saturday.

Lot of ball left, but a postseason berth is a real possibility.

Seton Hall vs. Cancer

Seton Hall men’s and women’s basketball are running a jersey auction through Jan. 16, with proceeds to benefit V Foundation's Dick Vitale Pediatric Cancer Fund in honor of Seton Hall alum and Hall of Fame broadcaster Dick Vitale. The Seton Hall vs. Cancer games will take place Feb. 24 for the men (vs. Butler) and Feb. 17 for the women (vs. DePaul). At each of those games, student-athletes will wear the shooting shirts that have been auctioned off, and then the auction winners will receive the shirt afterwards. For more information visit www.shupirates.com/auctions.

