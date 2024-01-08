Seton Hall basketball: How Shaheen Holloway found another gear

Chris Chavannes drops in on Seton Hall basketball practice as often as he can. The Patrick School coach and longtime mentor to Shaheen Holloway recently observed a change in vibe that foreshadowed the Pirates’ string of upsets.

“At practice the biggest thing I noticed is when he’s coaching them hard or teaching they’re looking him in the face – they’re engaged,” Chavannes said. “He’s learned to manage the different personalities, especially Al (Dawes) and Kadary (Richmond). There’s trust. Early on, I wasn’t seeing that.”

Richmond is playing at an All-Big East level as the Hall (10-5 overall, 3-1 Big East) heads to Georgetown Tuesday (6:30 p.m., Fox Sports 2) after winning five of the last six, including triumphs over 23rd-ranked Providence and seventh-ranked Marquette last week.

Dawes is coming off a season-best effort against Marquette, scoring 23 points and helping lock down All-American point guard Tyler Kolek.

Seton Hall head coach Shaheen Holloway talks to Dre Davis (14), Jaden Bediako (15), Dylan Addae-Wusu (0) and Al-Amir Dawes (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marquette Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Chavannes, who speaks with Holloway daily, said connecting with Richmond and Dawes has been the key ingredient.

“He’s had a lot of one-on-ones with Al and Kadary – meetings, lunches, dinners,” Chavannes said. “A lot of times in today’s game it’s not about Xs and Os. If you don’t take care of the other stuff first, you can’t get to the Xs and Os. A lot of work has gone into that.”

That includes a coaching philosophy that has evolved.

“The adjustment coming from Saint Peter’s and coming to the Big East and coaching high-level players, now you’re managing people,” Chavannes said. “You can’t discipline them the same, you have to speak to them certain ways. You have to change, and I think he’s adapted well to that. There has to be give and take and he’s learning that – and they’re seeing it as well. What I see now is a group of guys who are working for him the way the guys at Saint Peter’s did.”

After last month’s listless home loss to Rutgers – “that hit him hard,” Chavannes said – Holloway picked the brains of fellow coaches on how to best get his message across.

Jan 6, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates head coach Shaheen Holloway talks with guard Dylan Addae-Wusu (0) during the first half against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

“One of the things Sha does is he’s not afraid to speak to people, his peers in the business,” Chavannes said. “He’ll call all over the country to speak with various coaches. He’s not shy about letting coaches who are out there guide him through stuff.”

After Saturday’s win over Marquette, Golden Eagles coach Shaka Smart said the Pirates have adopted Holloway’s mentality.

“Just being around him every day and seeing the passion he brings, it’s starting to trickle down to us day-in and day-out,” Richmond said. “I’m just happy to play for a guy like him.”

Jan 6, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Kadary Richmond (1) dribbles up court as Marquette Golden Eagles guard Sean Jones (22) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Added Dawes, “We’ve been around him 24/7 and he hasn’t even been with his family at times. We realize that he could be with his family and he’s always with us – we take that to heart.”

Those one-on-one meetings, lunches and dinners are paying off.

“If those two are on and playing team basketball and buying in on defense,” Chavannes said, “they’re tough to beat.”

