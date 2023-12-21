Seton Hall basketball romps No. 5 UConn in season-turning shocker

UConn guard Stephon Castle (5) defends as Seton Hall guard Kadary Richmond (1) motions to his teammates during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UConn in Newark, N.J., Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)

Dec 20, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley talks with an official during the first half against the Seton Hall Pirates at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NEWARK – Kadary Richmond was pushing the ball at midcourt, and Seton Hall basketball coach Shaheen Holloway swung his right arm forcefully though the air, signaling his point guard to ramp up the attack.

Richmond glanced over and, as if flipping an accelerator, barreled past UConn’s defense for a layup. Then he did it again. And his teammates got in on the act.

Normally it’s the defending national champion Huskies stepping on opponent’s throats.

Not this time.

This time, it was Seton Hall punishing the fifth-ranked visitor and stunning the college basketball world with a 75-60 victory before a rocking Prudential Center crowd of 9,000 in Wednesday's Big East opener.

Coming off a triumph over Missouri in Kansas City, Seton Hall (8-4 overall, 1-0 Big East) now has flipped the page to new season after a tough start. And the Pirates followed an old script to do it: They've beaten UConn (10-2, 0-1) three straight times at home and are 4-4 in the series since the Huskies crawled back into the league. As the Pirates' skipper, Shaheen Holloway is now 2-1 against fellow Hall grad Dan Hurley’s program.

This marks the Hall's highest-ranking takedown since winning at No. 4 Michigan in 2021 and its best at home since topping No. 5 Xavier in 2016.

Richmond paced the Pirates with a remarkable performance: 23 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 8 steals and just two turnovers. Once formidable UConn center Donovan Clingan left the game -- first with two fouls and then with an ankle injury -- the senior guard ran wild, his mastery reminiscent of his 17 straight points in the home victory over UConn two years ago.

With Richmond setting the tone and senior wing Dre Davis (17 points on 8-of-13 shooting, 5 rebounds) taking advantage his matchup, the Pirates enforced their will, posting an 18-0 advantage in fast-break points and forcing one of the nation's most efficient offenses into 17 turnovers.

"Credit to Shaheen and credit to Seton Hall," UConn coach Dan Hurley said. "They punked us in Big east fashion."

FIVE TAKEWAYS

1-Jaden Bediako, take a bow

What a diamond in the rough Holloway found at Santa Clara. The postgrad center battled UConn’s 7-foot-2 juggernaut Donovan Clingan to a draw until Clingan left with a turned ankle. In addition to his glass cleaning and reliable finishing, he set a series of superb screens that allowed Pirate drivers to attack. And he played smart in the second half with two fouls, knowing when to contest and when to yield. Holloway asked Bediako to play 32 minutes – a ton for a 6-foot-10, 240-pounder – and the big fella stood tall.

2. Holloway pushed the right buttons

There’s a reason why the guy took Saint Peter’s – Saint Peter’s! – to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight. He didn’t suddenly forget how to coach. He not only stayed the course with his struggling veterans after Rutgers, but he lightened up and got everyone to play with confidence again. That’s mentoring.

In this contest, he handled substitutions superbly, using his subs just long enough to keep his red-hot starters fresh. And he wisely kept exhorting his guards to attack the paint, a strategy that won the game.

3. Cam Spencer goes quietly – again

Last December, Spencer shot 2-of-7 against in Rutgers’ 45-43 loss to the Pirates. This was a virtual repeat performance: 2-of-7 shooting, including 1-of-5 from 3-point range, before fouling out. His most notable moment was an exchange of words with Richmond that prompted Holloway to sprint off the bench and in between them as if the coach was parting Oregon’s defense all over again.

4. Crowd helped

The Seton Hall crowd always gets up for UConn. Although the student turnout was low – winter break is underway, if that’s an excuse – fans were into it from the start. They stood, they chanted, and the clearly energized the home squd. UConn had a modest turnout in the two sections behind its bench, but that was it. The Rock was a sea of royal blue – and an uproarious one at that.

The only bummer was that students could no storm the court at the final buzzer because the Prudential Center sent a throng of security guards to ring the baseline as the clock ticked down.

5. Huge week continues

The beauty of playing in the Big East is that each week can drastically change the narrative. After beating Missouri in Kansas City and body slamming UConn, the Hall has pushed the reset button. Next up is another opportunity Saturday at Xavier (6-6, 0-1).

One thing is clear: These Pirates have shifted gears since the disappointment against Rutgers.

This is college basketball, a season with a ton of twists and turns, and you never write off a veteran team in December.

