Seton Hall basketball rolls into NIT quarterfinals after dominating North Texas

SOUTH ORANGE –Next to the far right door at the Walsh Gym entrance sits an old wooden chair.

It’s the chair Richie Regan would sit in during games at this historic venue while he was Seton Hall’s athletics director and later, the godfather of Pirate sports.

Regan would be proud of what transpired at his old haunt this week.

Seton Hall basketball, given the choice between wallowing in the heartbreak of an NCAA Tournament snub or trying to win the NIT, chose the latter.

On Saturday, the Pirates looked like a serious candidate to do it. They dispatched North Texas 72-58 before a rollicking packed house, ensuring the program’s first trip to the NIT quarterfinals (Wednesday, in Walsh) since the late Regan was the point guard. That appearance took place in 1953, when Regan and the Hall won it all.

Seton Hall (22-12) rolled on thanks to 18 points and four blocks from Dre Davis and an 11-point, a career-high 15-rebound, six-assist statement by Kadary Richmond, and lock-down defense. North Texas (19-15), which shot 34 percent from the field, never had a chance.

FIVE TAKEAWAYS

1. Richmond stepped up

After Richmond struggled offensively against St. Joes, there was speculation among some observers about his engagement level. His showing Saturday should end that. Like the other four starters, he opted to play in the NIT, and Holloway pointed out after the first-rounder that his guys had trouble shaking the post-snub blues – some more than others.

It should be noted that his body language is always subdued. After Isaiah Coleman swished a buzzer-beating triple to close the first half – a shot made possible by a crafty Richmond screen – he didn’t flinch as his teammates celebrated around him.

Enough of the does-Richmond-care talk. He's always been a mercurial guy but don't confuse a poor offensive game or indifferent body language for not caring.

2. Coleman, bench excel

After contributing little during the homestretch of the regular season, the Pirates’ bench put its best foot forward Saturday.

Freshman wing Isaiah Coleman regained the form that got him a spot on the Big East's All-Freshman team. He scored 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting and oozed confidence. His breakout is another validation of the decision to accept the NIT bid; it allowed him break through the freshman wall.

Junior center Elijah Hutchins-Everett was pressed into extended minutes as Jaden Bediako was riddled with foul trouble for the second straight game. Sophomore guard Jaquan Sanders, who missed the first-round game with the flu, returned and enabled Shaheen Holloway to use an eight-man rotation.

Deep reserves Sada Nganga and David Tubek missed the game with a flu, and freshman guard Malachi Brown remained sidelined by a medical issue.

3. Crowd was on fire again

Any concerns about how fans would respond to an awkward 11:30 a.m. tip was misplaced. Walsh was packed and full-throated yet again. Players were greeted with a standing ovation during introductions and the energy level in the stands remained sky-high for two hours.

It probably won’t happen because there is money to be made at the Prudential Center with the season-ticket base, but it would be fun to see Walsh host two non-conference games per season moving forward instead of the traditional one. Holloway certainly loves this place, unlike his predecessor.

4. As the carousel whirls

Don’t be surprised to see Shaheen Holloway’s name pop up on some lists for high-major coaching vacancies. Within the coaching profession and among college sports administrators, his reputation is soaring – between his run at Saint Peter’s and what he accomplished this season. That said, it’s just about impossible to picture Holloway abandoning his alma mater after just two seasons. This is home, he is fiercely loyal, and his legacy here is of the utmost importance to him.

5. What’s next

The winner of Sunday night’s second-round game Boston College (20-15) at UNLV (20-12), will visit Walsh for Wednesday night’s quarterfinal (time TBD). Seton Hall’s last game against traditional rival Boston College took place in 2005, before the Eagles defected from the Big East to a lift of eternal mediocrity in the ACC.

That matchup would carry some extra juice, for sure. And it would be a rematch of a closed-door scrimmage from October (a close win by Boston College).

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Seton Hall basketball rolls into NIT quarterfinals romping North Texas