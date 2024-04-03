Seton Hall basketball rocks Georgia in NIT semifinals; Indiana State showdown next

The point has been made, loud and clear, by Seton Hall’s basketball team.

Sixteen days after their NCAA Tournament snub, the Pirates are rolling into the NIT championship game. They drop-kicked Georgia 84-67 in Tuesday’s semifinal, setting up a much-anticipated showdown against another squad on a mission.

That would be Indiana State, which lit up Utah 100-90 in the other semi before a sea of Sycamores fans at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

The NIT final, which tips off Thursday at 7 p.m. (ESPN), will have some real juice. The Pirates’ first and only NIT crown came in 1953, back when it was on par with the NCAA Tournament. The chance to hang another banner has energized everyone in the program – and the fan base, too.

“This is what you play basketball for,” Hall coach Shaheen Holloway said pregame. “You play your best or you’re going home.”

The Pirates (24-12) refused to go home. They jumped all over Georgia (20-17) from the start as the big three of Al-Amir Dawes, Kadary Richmond and Dre Davis set the tone.

FIVE TAKEAWAYS

1. Hot at Hinkle

The Pirates are used to this historic, 9,100-seat building from visiting Butler, and it showed. They’ve won seven of their past nine games at Hinkle, including four straight. The Dawes-Richmond-Davis nucleus is 3-0 there.

Indianapolis is Davis’ hometown, and his comfort level is clear. He scored 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting at Hinkle earlier this season and 15 on 5-of-8 shooting there last winter.

2. Al Dawes, take a bow

What a curtain call the NIT has been for the Newark native, who is averaging 20 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists over the four contests. He’s also routinely defended the top opposing guard; on Tuesday he stopped Georgia’s explosive Noah Thomasson cold.

3. Jaquan Sanders chips in

It’s been a rough sophomore season for the backup guard, but he delivered Tuesday. With normal sixth man Isaiah Coleman sidelined by the flu (he did not make the trip; it’s unclear whether he’ll be able to join the team for the final), Sanders took on more responsibility. He drilled two first-half 3-pointers, including one from 35 feet, that helped bury Georgia.

The Hall also welcomed the return of backup center Elijah Hutchins-Everett, who missed the prior two games with an upper-body injury. His absence had forced Holloway to tinker with a small-ball lineup with some success, and the coach employed that for a stretch Tuesday.

4. Epic matchup ahead

Indiana State (32-6) is every bit as hot as the Hall – and will have a home-court environment as the local team whose fans gobbled up most of the tickets thanks to its quarterfinal win taking place a day before the Pirates’.

The Sycamores sport the 16th-ranked offense in the nation and play at the 38th-fastest tempo (Seton Hall, by contrast, is 248th in tempo).

This is an elite passing team that thrives on the 3-point shot and features a unique player in 6-foot-10, 240-pound center Robbie Avila – a pudgy, goggles-wearing, highly skilled sophomore with the nickname “Cream Abdul-Jabbar.” It will be fascinating to see how Holloway defends him – it’s probably not wise to ask Jaden Bediako to chase him around the perimeter. Maybe it’ll fall to the 6-foot-6 Davis, who has played above his head all season in guarding opposing fours and sometimes fives.

It's also worth noting that Indiana State, which plays mediocre defense at best and is not used to the Pirates' level of physicality, has to find a way to deal with Richmond.

5. A historic note

With win No. 24, this group has moved into historic territory in program history. A look at where this win total stacks up in the sweep of 120 seasons:

31-2 in 1952-53 (NIT champion)

31-7 in 1988-89 (NCAA final)

28-7 in 1992-93 (NCAA 2nd round)

25-3 in 1951-52 (NIT first round)

25-9 in 1990-91 (NCAA Elite Eight)

25-9 in 2015-16 (NCAA 1st round)

24-7 in 1950-51 (NIT semifinals)

24-12 in 2023-24 (NIT finals)

Only one of those seasons ended with a net being cut down. On Thursday, this memorable group of seniors can make it two.

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Seton Hall basketball rocks Georgia in NIT semis; Indiana State next