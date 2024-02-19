Seton Hall basketball rallies from way back to St. John's, move closer to NCAA berth

ELMONT, N.Y. – The Seton Hall basketball team has on the ropes before and bounced back.

This was extra impressive.

Trailing St. John’s by 19 points on the road, the Pirates roared back to snatch a 68-62 victory in stunning fashion.

Al-Amir Dawes scored 19 and Kadary Richmond added 18 points and 11 boards as the Hall improved to 17-9 overall and 10-5 in the Big East. Most importantly, this marked the Pirates fifth Quad 1 win of the season – the most important factor in the postseason resume.

They’ve now beaten St. John’s (14-12, 6-8) four straight times and in nine of the past 11 meetings.

This was Seton Hall’s biggest comeback on the road since rallying from 19 down at Penn State in 2020 – a game played before no fans in the COVID season.

FIVE TAKEAWAYS

1. Dre Davis returns

After sitting out the second half of Wednesday’s win over Xavier with an ankle injury, the senior wing came off the bench and tallied 15 points and 7 rebounds.

Holloway started David Tubek, like to help manage Davis’ minutes, but pulled the freshman two minutes in after St. John’s took a 5-0 lead. The Johnnies went right at Tubek and scored, and in came Davis.

His ankle looked fine, which is good news moving forward.

2. Technical foul helped

Although Holloway is intense on the sidelines, he’s rarely charged for a technical foul. That changed late in the first half. After Richmond got pummeled on a drive an was whistled for a charge, Holloway unloaded and was T’d up by Evon Burroughs – the same official who threatened to expel members of Seton Hall’s student section against St. John’s.

Holloway spent much of the ensuing timeout pleading Richmond’s case to the crew. St. John’s went ahead by 19 after the ensuing free throws and layup, but the Hall closed the half on a 10-3 run.

3. Defending Soriano

The first half was dominant for St. John’s big man Joel Soriano, who scored 11 points and intimidated the Pirates on the other end, forcing several shanked layups. The second half was a different story; two-headed Hall center Jaden Bediako and Eliijah Hutchins-Everett wore him down as the help defense improved dramatically and the Pirates raised their level of physicality.

4. UBS Arena not ideal

The home of the Islanders, which opened in 2021 next to Belmont Park racetrack, is not ideal for college basketball. It seats 19,000, but the upper deck was curtained off as about 7,500 fans showed up Sunday. It’s a hockey arena like the Prudential Center, only with seats even further from the court.

St. John’s coach Rick Pitino is close friends with Islanders executive Lou Lamoriello, which likely explains the arrangement, but it’s less of a home-court advantage than Carnesecca Arena and has nowhere near the cache of Madison Square Garden.

5. Bid in their sights

After a bye week, the Pirates host Butler (16-10, 7-8), whom they beat on the road last month, on Saturday night (8:30, Fox Sports 2). If they finish 3-0 at home (Villanova and DePaul also visit Newark), that will lock up an NCAA Tournament bid.

A big crowd is expected as 9,000 tickets already are out and a there is a Greek Night promotion, which usually brings out students in droves.

