Seton Hall basketball no-shows in yet another wipeout at Villanova

PHILADELPHIA – New regime, same brutal result for Seton Hall basketball at Villanova.

A chance to earn a resume-building Quad 1 win went sideways Sunday as the Pirates got embarrassed by a fellow NCAA Tournament bubble team 80-54 Sunday.

It’s a familiar result for the program, which is now 1-22 at Villanova since 1994. Many of those have been blowouts.

Seton Hall (15-9, 8-5) has lost eight straight to Villanova both at home and on the road since posting that lone road win in the series in 2020.

Villanova (13-11, 6-7) shot 14-of-30 from 3-point range (46 percent) after coming in at 32 percent form deep for the season. Most of those were uncontested looks. The Wildcats had lost five of their past six games as the heat ratcheted up on head coach Kyle Neptune prior to this awakening, but Seton Hall’s defense made them look like Jay Wright’s championship squads all over again.

FIVE TAKEWAYS

1-Richmond’s fouling

For the second straight game, ace point guard Kadary Richmond picked up two needless fouls in the opening minute. Shaheen Holloway had to sub him out and this time, against an opponent better than Georgetown, the Pirates never recovered.

Any chance at a second-half rally hit an immediate speed bump when Richmond picked up a third foul on a reach-in at the start of the second half. As a senior, he has to know better – the team’s engine has to do what it takes to stay on the court.

On the other end, Richmond was demonstrably annoyed that Villanova was bodying him on drives and the whistle wasn’t blowing. Understandably, but a veteran player should not let that frustration impact his defense.

2. Bench dropped the ball

Holloway went nine deep in the first half and his bench totally whiffed. The four subs went scoreless and managed just two rebounds between them in 22 total minutes. Their defense was poor, and backup center Elijah Hutchins-Everett committed a foul that led to a back-breaking five-point sequence that broke things open for good.

No team can survive a season with five players. Either some reserves step up or this team is NIT-bound.

3. Starters pulled early

Holloway waved the white flag midway through the second half, pulling most of this starters and conceding a blowout. That’s something predecessor Kevin Willard would do from time to time.

Was it to avoid injury to the starters? Get them rest? Punish them? Give the backups some experience?

It’s an interesting tactic in the metrics age, because the Hall's resume will get dinged for the margin of loss.

4. Enormous week ahead

Seton Hall needs four more regular-season wins to make the NCAA Tournament. It’s advisable to collect one at least one of them this week against either Xavier at home Wednesday (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network) or St. John’s at UBS Arena next Sunday (5 p.m.).

Lose both, and the Pirates will be behind the eight ball. Xavier throttled them by 20 in Cincinnati in December, but that was ancient history.

The truth is, discounting the rollover of junior varsity DePaul, the Pirates have not brought their ‘A’ game since the triple-overtime loss to Creighton Jan. 20 (and Richmond’s subsequent two-game sit-out). It’s a long season with a lot of twists and turns, but the time to find that gear again is running low.

5. Fan support matters

Although Villanova is having a historically bad season by its standards, students turned out in droves Sunday and supplied the home team with plenty of juice. It will be interesting to see if there’s any atmosphere at all for Seton Hall’s important home game against Xavier .

The Rock was dead for the last two home games – Providence and Georgetown. The student section was half empty. Villanova’s fan showing Sunday is a reminder that the Hall faces a tougher environment on the road than their opponents do in Newark.

