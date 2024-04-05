Seton Hall basketball: In NIT triumph, one last hustle play for Jaden Bediako

INDIANAPOLIS – With six seconds left in Thursday’s NIT championship game and Seton Hall basketball protecting a two-point lead, Jaden Bediako had a split-second decision to make.

Should he leave his man – Indiana State sharpshooter Robbie Avila – alone at the top of the perimeter to challenge Isaiah Swope, who was squaring up for the game-winning 3-point attempt after his defender fell?

The 6-foot-10 postgrad was surprised to even be on the floor. He’s been under the weather, scoreless and riddled with fouls.

“Shout-out to the coaches,” he said. “I thought they were going to go small. but they trusted me to go out there and take it.”

Apr 4, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Seton Hall Pirates center Jaden Bediako (15) blocks a shot attempt from Indiana State Sycamores guard Isaiah Swope (2) during the second half at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

So he took it. Lunging hard and with perfect timing, he got a hand on Swope’s shot. Seton Hall hung on for a 79-77 triumph and the program’s first NIT crown since 1953.

“I didn’t really care about who scores – it was all about winning,” Bediako said. “I’ll take a game-winning block and zero points than 20 points and no win.”

‘A full-circle moment’

That attitude is a huge reason why the Pirates won 25 games this season, far surpassing expectations. Coming from Santa Clara, where he averaged six points and four rebounds per game as a senior, Bediako became the perfect fit for the Hall – the final piece to the puzzle.

“It's a full circle moment,” head coach Shaheen Holloway said. “I remember after the NJIT game (an exhibition, during which Bediako got in foul trouble and barely played), and then all the questions about our bigs: Are your bigs going to be good enough to play in this league and this and that?”

Apr 4, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Seton Hall Pirates center Jaden Bediako (15) celebrates with fans after defeating the Indiana State Sycamores at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

It seemed like a fair question at the time. Bediako answered resoundingly all season, and reinforced Holloway’s reputation for finding under-the-radar contributors that goes back to his days as a Seton Hall assistant, when he brought in Derrick Gordon and Quincy McKnight – unheralded transfers who helped hang banners in 2016 and 2020.

“For him to end this like that on a block, to me, is a stamp of what he done all year long for us,” Holloway said. “He gave us everything he had every time he played on the court. These last two days, he's sick. He's out there playing…not saying, ‘I'm sitting down.’ Not anything. He's playing. Those type of guys are the guys you want, and those are the type of guys who do well with me.”

A Greek mythology scholar, Bediako likened his story to one of Homer’s epics.

“I think it’s the Odyssey, going through all these trials and tribulations and finding your place,” he said. “I’m thankful for the coaching staff, they took a chance on me. You don’t see a lot of mid-major guys with the numbers I had get a chance to go up to this level and prove it.”

Thursday was his final test. He drew the difficult assignment of guarding the versatile Avila and held his own. Avila shot 4-of-10 from the field, but couldn’t shake Bediako during the latter’s 20 minutes of floor time.

Seton Hall Pirates center Jaden Bediako (15) and Indiana State Sycamores center Robbie Avila (21) battle for a rebound Thursday, April 4, 2024, during the NIT championship game at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

“It takes a good coaching staff and great people to see, ‘OK, I don’t care about the numbers. You fit our system. You can play for us,’” Bediako said. “I’m grateful (Holloway) took me in and believed in me. Some days I’m not sure I’m the big guy he really wanted, but it worked out.”

Proving a point

Of the five starters who voted to accept the NIT bid after Selection Sunday’s heartbreak, Bediako was perhaps the most crushed. He’d been checking bracketology daily, dying to experience March Madness like his brother Charles had with Alabama.

Perhaps that’s why, after Tuesday’s semifinal win over Georgia, his teammates gave him the honor of “placing” Seton Hall’s name on the next line in the big NIT bracket hanging at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

“They didn’t ask me, they forced me to do it,” Bediako said. “They care, man.”

Apr 4, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Seton Hall Pirates center Jaden Bediako (15) celebrates after defeating the Indiana State Sycamores at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

It became obvious over the past three weeks that Seton Hall belonged in the Big Dance.

“Yeah, we proved our point,” Bediako said. “There’s going to be banner hanging regardless.”

It’ll be there because in the final play of his college basketball career, Jaden Bediako did the right thing.

“I’ll be back to see it,” he said. “I’m a Pirate for life.”

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Seton Hall basketball: In NIT, one last hustle play for Jaden Bediako