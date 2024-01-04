Seton Hall basketball knocks off No. 23 Providence for signature road win

Providence forward Bryce Hopkins, left, and Seton Hall guard Kadary Richmond, right, vie for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Providence basketball is a tenant at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Seton Hall might just be the owner.

The Pirates took down the 23rd-ranked Friars 61-57 on the road Wednesday night, winning in that formidable building for the second straight time. The Friars are 46-4 in their last 50 games there, but another of those losses was a 82-58 loss to Seton Hall last March victory on March 4, 2023.

As a result, Seton Hall (9-4 overall, 2-1 Big East) now has a signature road victory, a second Quad 1 win and a resume that is suddenly looking March-worthy.

Senior guard Kadary Richmond paced the Hall with 16 points, 6 assists and 8 rebounds, senior wing Dre Davis scored 17 points and senior guard Dylan Addae-Wusu added 12 points and 11 boards.

“It’s definitely a tough environment – it got super loud when they went on their run,” Davis said. “But this is a testament to who we are as a team. When we take good shots and let our defense lead to our offense, we’re a tough team to beat.”

For Providence (11-3, 2-1), standout junior forward Bryce Hopkins (16.3 ppg, 8.7 rpg) had to be helped off after suffering what appeared to be a painful leg injury in the second half. He exited with 5 points on 1-of-7 shooting and 8 rebounds in 20 minutes.

Seton Hall, thanks in part to a timely switch to zone defense by head coach Shaheen Holloway, held Providence to 37 percent shooting and went plus-5 on the offensive glass. It was the kind of enforce-your-will effort that propelled the Pirates past fifth-ranked UConn at home Dec. 20.

"That’s just who we are: We’re a gritty team and we lay our hats on it," Davis said. "This was a big win and we had to dig deep and find a way to get it."

3 THOUGHTS

1. Showed big-time guts

Four Seton Hall starters logged 36-plus minutes, and fatigue was showing down the stretch in front-rimmed shots and passes without zip as Providence rallied. All told, the Friars' bench outscored the Hall’s 10-0. Yet the starters dug deep down the stretch and, though clearly exhausted, showed incredible fortitude.

The Pirates channeled the physicality they exhibited against UConn, but that's harder to sustain on the road because the whistle tends to be less friendly. That they pulled if off is the surest sign yet that this group is adopting Holloway's mentality.

When you are undermanned -- the depth on the opposing benches is a sure sign of the NIL disparity Holloway faced while putting this roster together -- this is how the Hall has to play every game. If they can do it at the slip-N-slide formerly known as the Dunk, they can do it anywhere.

2. Brought the hard hats

3. Huge game ahead

It’s a new year and a new season for the Pirates, who are adopting Shaheen Holloway’s attitude. They play host to seventh-ranked Marquette (11-3) Saturday (noon, CBS Sports Network). The Prudential Center’s lower bowl (capacity: 10,500) will be sold out or close to it. The Golden Eagles are 4-0 against the Pirates since Shaka Smart took the helm.

3 QUOTES

From Shaheen Holloway’s postgame radio interview…

