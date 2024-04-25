Seton Hall basketball: Kadary Richmond enters transfer portal

As a rare three-year player for Seton Hall basketball in a transient sport, Kadary Richmond became synonymous with the Pirates, helping them win an NIT title and reach an NCAA Tournament with his ability to take over games.

The senior point guard almost certainly will be filling up the stat sheet elsewhere next season.

Richmond has entered the transfer portal, following the departure of fellow Hall standout Dre Davis, who already found a new program at Ole Miss. A first-team All-Big East point guard, Richmond can command a big payday on the free-agent market as a postgraduate. Keep an eye on St. John's as a potential landing spot.

That makes eight Pirates who have hit the transfer portal this month, a high number but not totally out of step with the musical-chairs nature of college basketball right now. Unless senior guard Dylan Addae-Wusu changes course and elects to remain after assessing his market value (a possibility), the Hall will field an all-new starting five next season, featuring sophomore wing Isaiah Coleman, sophomore guard Scotty Middleton (an Ohio State transfer), and others to be determined.

Apr 5, 2024; South Orange, NJ, United States; Pirates fans gather at Seton Hall University to welcome home the basketball team after they won the NIT championship. Kadary Richmond smiles while holding the trophy.

Assuming Richmond does follow through and relocate, it frees up a huge chunk of Seton Hall's NIL war chest to reload, although obviously replacing players of Richmond's and Davis' skill and experience is a tall order. Richmond, in particular, is a unique talent.

The Brooklyn native transferred in from Syracuse after a rocky freshman year under Jim Boeheim and realized his vast potential in South Orange, particularly this past season – his second with head coach Shaheen Holloway. He averaged 15.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists as the Pirates went 25-12, finished fourth in the Big East and captured the program’s first NIT crown since 1953.

Among Richmond’s notable achievements:

-- He joined Holloway, Andre Barrett, Myles Powell and Khadeen Carrington as the only players to collect 1,000 points, 400 rebounds and 300 assists as Pirates.

-- He posted the second triple-double in program history, a 21-point, 11-rebound, 11-assist effort against Creighton.

-- He notched 23 points, six rebounds and five assists in the Hall’s 75-60 thumping of juggernaut UConn.

-- He tied for second nationally with eight 20-point, five-rebound, five-assist games in 2023-24.

The 6-foot-6 Richmond could be mercurial, both on and off the court, and his adjustment to Holloway’s prodding was a challenge at times, but in the end they forged a mutually beneficial partnership. Richmond’s personality – seemingly withdrawn and emotionless to outsiders, he can be witty and engaging – emerged publicly as a senior as he embraced his position atop the program’s marquee.

Richmond delivered a valedictory of sorts after racking up 21 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in a scintillating NIT final triumph over Indiana State.

"We opened the doors for the underdog players that's being recruited by Seton Hall, and don't feel as if anybody else is giving them a chance," he said. "This is a great place to come, and be able to play your game and be who you are."

He’s scheduled to graduate in May.

Here is Seton Hall’s approximate 2024-25 depth chart at the moment, with six open scholarships remaining:

Guards (3): Scotty Middleton, Jahseem Felton, JaQuan Harris.

Wings (1): Isaiah Coleman.

Bigs (3): Prince Aligbe, David Tubek, Godswill Erheriene.

