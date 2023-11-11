Seton Hall basketball: Jaden Bediako steps forward in romp of FDU

SOUTH ORANGE – The most important piece to Seton Hall basketball’s success this season is having a serviceable center who can hold the fort.

Jaden Bediako looked the part on Saturday.

The 6-foot-10, 240-pound graduate transfer tallied 12 points and 10 rebounds in just 17 minutes as the Hall throttled FDU 85-55 before a rocking capacity crowd at Walsh Gym.

Bediako, who transferred in from Santa Clara, made 4-of-5 shots from the field, converted all four of his free-throw attempts and did a fine job defending mobile FDU forward Ansley Almonor, a rising star who finished with six points on just 2-of-13 shooting.

With four quality guards and not much else in the way of proven, Seton Hall (2-0) desperately needs Bediako to defend without fouling, protect the glass and finish around the rim. He checked all of those boxes Saturday.

FIVE TAKEWAYS

1. Up-tempo Pirates?

Unlike Saint Peter’s, which puts foes in the dentist’s chair for dragged-out possessions, FDU runs and presses. These Pirates seem much more comfortable playing at the Knights’ pace. Their transition defense was sharp, limiting FDU to just 12 fast-break points prior to garbage time.

The Knights (2-1) came in averaging 100 points per game and had the tables turned by a team that feasted on their aggression.

With a guard-driven team, it’s worth wondering if the Hall should look to push more going forward. Would that unlock more of freshman wing Isaiah Coleman’s potential and build him confidence? Of course, the flip side to that is lack of depth – how much can the Pirates floor the pedal when Holloway is playing his core four 32-plus minutes each?

2. Lopsided rebounding

The Pirates possessed a serious advantage in size, bulk and length. That said, to go plus-32 on the glass and allow a poor-shooting foe just four offensive boards is about more than size. Seton Hall boxed out, attacked the boards hard and beat a squad known for its hustle to most 50-50 balls.

Yes, the Hall was much bigger than FDU. But so was Purdue.

3. Bench still searching

A runaway win of this nature should give young guys on the bench a chance for some run – and ideally to make an impact. But Seton Hall’s bench got outscored by FDU’s 15-7 until garbage time.

Holloway made an effort to get his young guys some burn. He has to – a couple of them have to develop into contributors before the Big East gauntlet begins.

Freshman forward David Tubek, who was expected to factor into the rotation, remains sidelined by an undisclosed injury.

4. Don’t sleep on FDU

This is a decent team with three starters back from last March’s epic NCAA Tournament upset of Purdue. The Knights opened with an impressive 92-86 triumph at Buffalo and are a contender to win the Northeast Conference.

So as much as it looked like a mismatch Saturday, the result is a credit to how well the Hall played more than a demerit against the Knights.

5. Gotta love Walsh

College hoops was meant to be played in gyms, and Walsh is a classic gym. Built in 1940 but renovated several times (since the mid-1990s, capacity has shrunk from 3,300 to 1,200), it still shakes when the home team is cooking.

For as much as Kevin Willard complained about the place, he did revive the tradition of playing one non-conference game a year here after it had gone dormant for nearly two decades. That should remain a staple on the schedule, and it feels that much more appropriate when the opponent is local.

By the way, FDU was the first visitor to Walsh coming off an NCAA Tournament victory since Syracuse in 1985.

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Seton Hall basketball: Jaden Bediako steps forward in romp of FDU