Seton Hall basketball: Isaiah Coleman, Jaquan Sanders emerge in romp of Albany

NEWARK – Isaiah Coleman leapt high for a one-handed rebound, darted up court, weaved in and out of traffic and corkscrewed to the hoop for a layup, a highlight-reel sequence that had the Prudential Center crowd of 4,000 buzzing Wednesday night.

“He’s going to be a star!” somebody yelled from the student section.

Seton Hall’s basketball team doesn’t need the freshman wing to be a star this season – just a capable contributor off the bench. Ditto for sophomore guard Jaquan Sanders. Both guys showed that ability with breakout performances in a 96-71 romp of Albany.

Coleman tallied 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting and grabbed 8 rebounds. He also notched two assists and two steals.

Sanders, who looks healed from a preseason high ankle sprain, chipped in 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting (including 2-of-3 from deep) and added two assists and two steals.

November is the time to develop young guys on the bench in college basketball, and that’s exactly what transpired here. The Pirates (3-0) raced out to a big lead early and head coach Shaheen Holloway got to give the young guys some serious run.

They made the most of it – and that could pay off in the near future.

FIVE TAKEAWAYS

1. Bediako solid again

Building on Saturday’s 12-point, 10-rebound effort against FDU, postgrad center Jaden Bediako posted 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting and grabbed four boards in 19 minutes against Albany.

The big tests for Bediako are yet to come, but this was a step up in class for him because Albany sports a solid center in 6-foot-10, 240-pound Jonathan Beagle, who averaged 14.0 points and 6.5 rebounds last season.

There’s a ways to go, but once again Bediako looked the part, showing a nice finishing touch and a knack for positioning.

Early in the second half he briefly went to the locker room but soon emerged without a wrap, ice or a limp and looked fine on the bench.

Seton Hall’s backup center, Elijah Hutchins-Everett, is in concussion protocol and sat out.

2. Glue guy

That’s the best term for senior guard Dylan Addae-Wusu, who tallied 9 points, 3 steals and 2 assists. He ran a sweet pick-and-roll with Bediako for a bucket. And he even wiped the floor under the hoop with a towel after getting fouled – then made both freebies.

That’s taking “glue guy” to the next level.

3. Showing some firepower

For the second straight game, the Pirates showed some real explosion. They shot a blistering 70 percent from the field in the first half, with most of the buckets coming off great looks. All told, they shot 62 percent with 17 assists and just nine turnovers.

Consider the competition, absolutely, but the ball is popping better than last year.

4. ‘I felt like a traitor’

Whitney Margoupis (nee Melia) is a Seton Hall Class of 1999 graduate and a huge Pirate hoops fan. So why was she sitting behind Albany’s bench rooting for the visiting team Friday?

There was a good reason: Her son Jack Margoupis is a freshman forward for the Great Danes.

“It’s torture,” Whitney, who lives in Massachusetts, said of pulling against the Pirates. “I go to work in my Seton Hall jersey on gamedays. It was everything I could do to not wear blue tonight.”

Joining her at the Rock was younger brother Anthony Melia, a 2002 Seton Hall grad.

“We’ve bled blue for 30 years between us, and now we’re sitting here rooting against them – futilely,” he said with a laugh.

Jack Margoupis did not play in the game; he’s out with a concussion.

5. Signing week breakthrough

Seton Hall has received National Letter of Intent from two well-regarded Class of 2024 prospects – guard Jahseem Felton and forward/center Godswill Erheriene.

Felton, a 6-foot-5 combo guard from North Carolina, is a cousin of former Tar Heel All-American and New York Knicks playmaker Raymond Felton.

The 6-foot-9 Erheriene, who plays for New York powerhouse Long Island Lutheran is a Nigerian native.

Both are consensus top-150 prospects in the senior class – a breakthrough haul for Holloway, who mostly brought in transfers and under-the-radar recruits in his first year-plus on the job.

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Seton Hall basketball: Isaiah Coleman, Jaquan Sanders emerge in romp