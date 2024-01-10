Seton Hall basketball holds on at Georgetown, stays in 1st place

WASHINGTON, D.C. – It was a classic letdown spot. Coming off two huge wins, going on the road, playing before a small crowd and a team with nothing to lose.

Seton Hall basketball did just enough to avoid it.

The Pirates squandered a 16-point lead but rallied to prevail 74-70 before a crowd of about 2,000 at Capital One Arena Tuesday night, sidestepping a huge dent in an NCAA Tournament resume that has been blooming.

Seton Hall (11-5 overall, 4-1 Big East) continues to sit in first place in the Big east. Georgetown (8-8, 1-4) has dropped six straight to the Pirates.

Al-Amir Dawes (24 points, 5 rebounds) and Kadary Richmond (20 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists paced the Pirates.

FIVE TAKEAWAYS

1-Turnovers brutal again

After committing 22 turnovers against Marquette, the Pirates were sloppy again, committing 21 miscues in the first half alone to betray some red-hot shooting – an incredible 73 percent from the field. The struggles mostly came in the passing department as Georgetown switched to a zone; the Pirates simply threw the ball away over and over, mostly unforced.

Opponents are going to throw zones at the Pirates handle it better.

2-The struggle of rest

One of Holloway’s biggest ongoing challenges is picking spots to rest his starters – especially Richmond. He can’t plow through the season playing these guys 35 minutes a game but the drop-off is so steep that subbing for too long can change momentum entirely.

In this game, whenever Richmond came out the offense went off the rails.

And the Pirates dominated this game early on but when Jaden Bediako picked up his second foul and came out, the game turned on a dime. Holloway was pleading with the big man to be more careful. Still, he sat for a stretch and the Hoyas took full advantage.

3-A bit of history

These foes have been squaring off since 1909. Georgetown leads 60-58. The Hall now owns a six-game winning streak in the series, its longest in the series since winning the first nine from 1909-1952.

4-Isaiah Coleman’s homecoming

Freshman Isaiah Coleman hails from Fredericksburg, Va., so a big crowd of family and friends showed up to support him – and made themselves heard behind the Pirates’ bench.

Coleman played well, scoring seven points in 13 minutes.

5-Another road test coming

If the Pirates found Georgetown’s mostly empty Capital One Arena problematic, they’re in for a much more hostile test Saturday at Butler (10-5, 1-3). The Bulldogs are much-improved this season and are a Quad 1 opponent.

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

Jan 9, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Dre Davis (14) dunks the ball against the Georgetown Hoyas during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 9, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Seton Hall Pirates head coach Shaheen Holloway gestures against the Georgetown Hoyas during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 9, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Seton Hall Pirates huddle with head coach Shaheen Holloway against the Georgetown Hoyas during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 9, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Kadary Richmond (1) dribbles as Georgetown Hoyas guard Wayne Bristol Jr. (31) defends during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 9, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Al-Amir Dawes (2) advances the ball as Georgetown Hoyas guard Wayne Bristol Jr. (31) defends during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Seton Hall basketball holds on at Georgetown, stays in 1st place