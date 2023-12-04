Seton Hall basketball heads to Baylor as brutal Big East-Big 12 Battle draws continue

Since the Big East-Big 12 Battle was launched in 2019, Seton Hall basketball has drawn a murderer’s row of opponents: at Iowa State, second-ranked Baylor at home, seventh-ranked Texas at home, at ninth-ranked Kansas and now, a Tuesday trip to ninth-ranked Baylor (ESPN2, 9 p.m.).

Because the home game against Baylor in 2020 got scuttled by the pandemic, the Pirates are the only Big East team to have just one home game in the series so far aside from UConn, which didn’t enter the event until 2021.

They are one of four Big East squads currently on the back end of two straight road games in the Battle – but the only one dealing with two top-10 opponents in those matchups. Nothing else even remotely compares to the Hall’s degree of difficulty: Providence has draws trips to TCU and Oklahoma, Creighton trips to Texas and Oklahoma State, and St. John’s trips to Iowa State and West Virginia.

“I wasn’t very happy with that,” Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway said Monday when asked about it. “I don’t know how this stuff happens, but it’s not good. It’s not good for Seton Hall, I’ll tell you that…I don’t know the logic of when they choose these games, who plays who, but Seton Hall playing Texas and Kansas and Baylor, well why?”

Nov 29, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Kadary Richmond (1) lays the ball up during the second half in front of Northeastern Huskies guard Joe Pridgen (0) at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

There are numerous logistical hurdles involved in devising these inter-league challenges. When asked about it, Big East spokesman John Paquette said the league tries to avoid “where a team has to go on the road for two straight years, but sometimes it doesn’t work out.”

For Seton Hall (5-2), the result is a visit to an 8-0 Baylor squad that is averaging 92 points per game, shoots 42 percent from 3-point range and boasts the top offense in the country according to the analytics website Kenpom.com.

“It is what it is at this point – you just go out there and play the game,” Holloway said. “We’re going to go out there and battle and try to control the tempo of the game and try to win the game.”

Baylor features a serious NBA Draft prospect in 6-foot-5 freshman guard JaKobe Walter (14.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg) and a dynamic postgrad point guard in RJ Dennis (13.9 ppg, 6.5 apg), who is shooting 90 percent from within 10 feet of the hoop and 42 percent from deep.

“I told my guys, 'Listen, as bad as we played in San Diego (going 0-2 during Feast Week), the good thing about our schedule, about our league, is you get a chance to make it up,'” Holloway said. “Now you’ve got Baylor, Rutgers and Missouri right away and then UConn and Xavier. Now we’ve got to go out there and perform.”

More honors for Coleman

Seton Hall guard Isaiah Coleman (21) shoots against Southern California forward Joshua Morgan (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

The Pirates got some positive news Monday when Isaiah Coleman was named Big East Freshman of the Week for the second time. He’s the first Hall rookie to do that since 2014-15, when Isaiah Whitehead, Angel Delgado and Khadeen Carrington all earned the honor multiple times.

Coleman, a 6-foot-6 wing, is averaging 7.3 points and 3.4 rebounds as the sixth man, and his defense is disruptive.

“It’s good for us as a program and good for him individually,” Holloway said. “I want that to motivate him, not to feel like he’s arrived. And that’s a good thing about having an older team, those (older guys) keep our guys kind of grounded. But for him, it’s good.”

On the injury front, Holloway said backup center Elijah Hutchins-Everett, who has been sidelined by a concussion, is making the trip to Baylor and will be a game-time decision.

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Seton Hall basketball heads to Baylor for Big East-Big 12 Battle