Seton Hall basketball falls at Marquette; 3rd straight loss as Kadary Richmond sits again

It’s customary, when a college athlete misses a game due to injury, for the team to disclose the body part or at least the area of the body that is hurting.

For Seton Hall basketball, the only reason given for star guard Kadary Richmond’s absence in Saturday’s 75-57 loss at 14th-ranked Marquette – and Wednesday’s home loss to Providence – was “soreness.”

Richmond, a Big East Player of the Year candidate, told head coach Shaheen Holloway just prior to the Providence game that he couldn’t go. The senior has been banged up throughout the season – Holloway at various points has refenced back and foot injuries that nearly kept him out of action for other games. There is no indication of test results that show a fracture or anything that would cause Richmond not to be cleared by the program’s medical staff.

And so the Pirates (13-8 overall, 6-4 Big East) await the green light from Richmond as the conference slate reaches the halfway point. They’ve dropped three straight, but still sit in better position than anyone could have projected when league play started.

Jan 27, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Dre Davis (14) shoots during the first half against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

3 THOUGHTS

1. Depth a killer

The Hall’s biggest problem is not just that Richmond isn’t around to run the offense. It’s two-fold. A thin bench turned into practically no bench with promising freshman wing Isaiah Coleman moving from a sixth-man role into the starting lineup. Marquette’s subs outscored the Pirates’ 14-2 (the 2 came in garbage time).

Seton Hall's four subs logged a collective 36 minutes and managed just 2 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists. That's woeful production, and their defense didn't help much, either. It should be noted that freshman forward David Tubek, who had been playing at the back end of the rotation, missed the game with an ankle injury.

2. Played hard, wore down

Postgrad center Jaden Bediako (18 points, 8 boards) paced a strong first half that included a plus-8 margin on the glass and a 12-4 edge in 2nd-chance points. The Pirates trailed 31-30 at the break but were enforcing their will on Marquette, similar to their win over the Golden Eagles in Newark three weeks prior.

But as with the Providence loss, wear-down took its toll on a shorthanded club. Too much is being asked of Al-Amir Dawes (8 points on 3-of-10 shooting, 4 assists, 4 turnovers), who was coming on strong as an off-the-ball sniper before Richmond went out. But Holloway doesn't have a choice.

When Richmond does decide he can play (to be crystal clear: It's his call), one positive will be the increased reps for Coleman (8 points, 3 boards) and maybe the subs' experience pays off down the road.

3. Must beat DePaul

The formula ahead is simple. The Pirates fly home Saturday night and then fly out Monday to lowly DePaul. They cannot afford to sustain a loss there, and absolutely should not lose – whether Richmond plays or not. It was good to hear Holloway refer to it as a must-win in his postgame interview.

Then comes a much-needed one-week bye and a chance to get healthy and righted.

Taking a step back, the first half of the conference schedule was the hard part for Seton Hall. Twelve league wins is the magic number to lock up a Big Dance bid without sweating on Selection Sunday. Halfway there, with three games left against the league's dregs. Health is the key.

3 QUOTES

From Shaheen Holloway’s postgame radio interview...

On Richmond and Tubek's status for DePaul: “I don’t know. I’m right now just focused on the guys who are kind of here, right? I’m not sure. Tubek was a game-time decision. He hurt his ankle in practice yesterday. Not sure where we’re at with everything else. We’ve got to focus on the guys that are here and keep the course. We’ve got a must-win game on Tuesday night at DePaul so we’ve got to get back to the drawing board and get back hungry.”

On the second half: "We just didn’t come out playing. Really disappointed in that. We let our offense dictate our defense and it was history."

On Bediako: “I thought he did a good job offensively. Defensively in the second half no one did a good job. I don’t really look at offensive stuff for individual guys. I’m a team guy and this is a team thing. As a team I thought we stunk on defense in the second half and it cost us the game.”

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Seton Hall basketball falls at Marquette as Kadary Richmond sits again