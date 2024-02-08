Seton Hall basketball: Dre Davis leads win over Georgetown

NEWARK – It was a game Seton Hall basketball could not afford to lose.

Dre Davis made sure the Pirates didn’t.

The senior wing posted 25 points and 10 rebounds as the Hall fought off Georgetown 76-70 before a crowd of about 8,000 at the Prudential Center Wednesday.

Davis, who has scored in double figures in 13 straight games, is making a case for All-Big East honors.

“I think it’s a credit to the work he’s putting in every day," Hall coach Shaheen Holloway said. "He’s one of those guys that’s an everyday guy, he’s been an everyday guy since he’s been here. Last year, he had some knee stuff but this year, he’s been taking care of his body and coming in. He’s been our workhorse and everything he’s doing, we need it a lot."

Seton Hall (15-8 overall, 8-4 Big East) avoided a resume-killing loss against Georgetown (8-14, 1-10), evening the all-time series at 60-60 and notching a seventh straight win against the Hoyas.

Davis is now averaging 14.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. He's shooting 49 percent from the field and 80 percent from the free-throw line.

Another historical note: This was Shahen Holloway’s 18th Big East win in two years on the job, surpassing his old coach Tommy Amaker for the most by Pirate skipper in his first two years.

FIVE TAKEAWAYS

1-Kadary Richmond’s usage

It was a strange game for the ace playmaker, who re-entered the starting lineup, sat for 11 long minutes with foul trouble and even had to change jerseys after his No. 1 ripped (he donned a nameless No. 26 in the second half).

But perhaps most startlingly, Richmond did not have the ball in his hands as much as he should have, especially after he got off to a strong start. Georgetown did throw the kitchen sink at him defensively, but still there did not seem like enough intent to run the offense through him.

All that said, Richmond still finished with 20 points, eight boards and six assists.

2. Dawes’ tough assignment

After Georgetown guard Jayden Epps torched the Pirates for 30 points last month, Holloway assigned Al-Amir Dawes to defend him the entire game, with little help. Dawes did a solid job, holding Epps to 15 points on 6-of-18 shooting. Dawes did not have his ‘A’ game offensively, but his defensive effort more than compensated.

3. Seven-man rotation

An ideal rotation at this stage of the season is probably eight guys. Seton Hall basically has seven, so if someone’s in foul trouble or struggling there are not a whole lot of options. Postgrad center Jaden Bediako was plagued by both issues, so it fell to backup Eljiah Hutchins-Everett to pick up the slack. The junior chipped in eight points and six boards in 25 workmanlike minutes.

But Bediako’s absence put the Hall at a rare disadvantage on the offensive glass.

The situation was a reminder of how little margin for error this rotation has.

4. Cooley vs. student section

Turnout was decent at around 8,000, but as with the last home game – the Jan. 24 los to Providence – the crowd was not particularly engaged. It was mostly left to the players to supply energy.

However, the student section was lively and riding Georgetown coach Ed Cooley all game, making numerous references to the bootleg documentary “Divine Providence” that cast Cooley’s personal life in an unfavorable light and to its anonymous producer named "Blue Demon Degenerate."

As the final seconds ticked off the clock, a student yelled at Cooley: “That’s $7 million per win,” in reference to his salary (which is not fully known) and one conference victory.

Cooley walked over, arms outstretched with a broad smile, and yelled back: "You know what, I'm rich as a motherfucker. I'm rich as shit."

It was a wild exchange that left even the student section smiling in shocked satisfaction.

During his postgame press conference, Cooley was asked if the students had gotten under his skin. Here is his full response: “Nothing gets under my skin, man. Think about this: I coach in the Big East at Georgetown University. What can get under my skin?"

He added: "Kids are going to be kids. I have a problem when adults don’t act like adults. When they’re students, say whatever you want. I always try to have a good interaction with the kids. You know what, they deserve a comment every now and then. Why not have some fun with them? The game was already over and you know what? They all got a pretty good chuckle out of it.”

5. Super opportunity on deck

The Pirates have a chance to post a Quad 1 victory at Villanova (12-10, 5-6) on Super Bowl Sunday (noon, CBS Sports Network). They’ve won on the road in this series just once since 1994 – that was in 2020, on their way to a share of the Big East’s regular season title.

Right now the Hall is 4-4 against Quad 1 opponents. Only 10 teams in the country have five or more Quad 1 triumphs.

