Seton Hall basketball coach Shaheen Holloway cuts down the net after winning the NIT
Seton Hall basketball coach Shaheen Holloway cuts down the net after winning the NIT
Seton Hall basketball coach Shaheen Holloway cuts down the net after winning the NIT
Kentucky is getting an All-American for its first team under Brooks.
This was supposed to be a rebuilding year for Dawn Staley's program. Instead, the Gamecocks are undefeated, and this might be her best team yet.
Musselman has led Arkansas to eight NCAA tournament wins in three appearances.
The NCAA tournament has catapulted both big men to another level, leaving many to wonder where each player could possibly be drafted by NBA teams in June.
Van Lith will still be eligible to play in the 2024-25 season if she transfers again.
Following the incident, the team moved to a different hotel closer to the host city.
Ohtani hit a homer off a lefty-killer who hadn't allowed a long ball to a lefty in three seasons.
Steve McMichael was hospitalized earlier this year with multiple ailments.
It's possible the first two rounds will no longer be held at campus sites of highly-ranked teams.
Clifford, 62, is in his second tour with Charlotte.
Caitlin Clark won National Player of the Year again, and South Carolina's Dawn Staley won Coach of the Year for the third straight season.
Mike Tyson is supposed to step in the ring against Jake Paul on July 20.
From Zach Edey to Michael O'Connell (and his prayer), here are how the starters in this year's Final Four stack up.
A significant change for one of the PGA Tour's biggest stars comes just before the season's first major.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill goes through the biggest NBA stories from last night and explains why he’s concerned about Steph Curry, looking at Luka Doncic as a possible MVP winner, and why he finds the Cavaliers so interesting.
Houston's play-in hopes are hanging on by a thread, but the franchise has exceeded expectations this season and now has an intriguing future ahead.
Smelley was stranded miles from shore in the Gulf of Mexico for nearly 12 hours before he was rescued.
Neither the LSU men's nor women's basketball team has been on the court for the anthem for the past several years.
Joel Embiid came up big for the Sixers against the shorthanded Thunder.
Did the confluence of NIL, the FBI and the transfer portal combine to finally break the decades-long stronghold Nike and Adidas had on college basketball?