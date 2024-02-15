Seton Hall basketball bounces back, hammers Xavier as Richmond stars

NEWARK – Three days after getting punched in the mouth and running away, as Shaheen Holloway put it, Seton Hall basketball punched back.

Hard.

Xavier was the recipient of the roundhouses as the Pirates rolled to an 88-70 triumph Wednesday despite a shockingly small fan turnout and a miniscule student section at the Prudential Center.

If the Hall’s fans threw in the towel, Kadary Richmond certainly did not. The senior guard put together an All-America caliber performance: 20 points, a career-high 13 assists and eight rebounds.

With Richmond dealing out nine assists in the first half alone, the Pirates jumped out to a 47-25 lead by halftime and never looked back. They notched 14 assists on 17 first-half buckets in the most clinical offensive half of the season.

Feb 14, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates head coach Shaheen Holloway talks with Seton Hall Pirates guard Kadary Richmond (1) during the first half against the Xavier Musketeers at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

This game was a reminder that when Richmond is on, he’s just about impossible to defend.

So Seton Hall (16-9 overall, 9-5 Big East) remains tied for third in the conference and on track for an NCAA Tournament berth.

Against Xavier (13-12, 7-7), which walloped the Pirates by 20 in Cincinnati Dec. 23, this was payback.

FIVE TAKEAWAYS

1 . Dre Davis injured

Feb 14, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Quincy Olivari (8) is tied up by Seton Hall Pirates guard Dre Davis (14) and guard Dylan Addae-Wusu (0) during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The senior forward (13.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg) slipped and fell on a wet spot on the floor midway through the first half. He checked into the locker room, then jogged back onto the court and finished the period, but was sidelined for the second half with what was called a “lower-body injury.”

He tallied nine points, two rebounds and two assists in 13 first-half minutes.

Davis did stand and cheer from his spot on the bench throughout the second half, walked too and from the timeout huddles with no limp, and did not have any boots or visible wraps.

He has been banged up throughout the season.

2. Dawes set the tone

Feb 14, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Al-Amir Dawes (2) celebrates after a three point basket during the first half against the Xavier Musketeers t Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Postgrad guard Al-Amir Dawes hit two 3-pointers on the Hall's first two possessions and that opened the floodgates -- you could see the confidence it infused in his teammates, the driving lanes it opened for Richmond, and the energy it sparked from the crowd.

It's amazing how much better the offense flows when Dawes is on target.

The Pirates are 14-4 this season when Dawes scores in double figures

3. Isaiah Coleman does his part

The freshman wing has been the Hall’s most reliable sub and he filled in for Davis like a grizzled veteran. He tallied 14 points on 4-of-6 shooting and grabbed three boards.

With such a thin bench and so many guys fighting ailments, Coleman’s importance down the homestretch cannot be overstated.

4. Fan turnout remains poor

This was the third straight home game with a disappointing crowd. No more than 6,000 fans showed up – including a shockingly small student section. How small? Maybe 100 of them attended. There were more students in lowly Georgetown’s student section when the Pirates visited there last month – way more.

That’s an embarrassing look for a fan base of the Big East’s third-place team. It’s worth reiterating: The Pirates routinely face a tougher environment on the road than their opponents to here. Just sad for a program that is on verge of posting its ninth straight Big East record of .500 or better.

What can be done about it? A Greek Night promotion should change the dynamic for the next home game, Feb. 24 vs. Butler. A good-sized crowd is expected for that Saturday-night tilt. But that won’t change what appears to be a culture problem on the campus.

One thing is certain: This team deserves better.

5. Quad 1 opportunity next

Sunday’s visit to St. John’s at Long Island’s UBS Arena (5p.m., Fox Sports 1) is the best chance the Pirates will have to bank a fifth Quad 1 win – the most important pieces to an NCAA Tournament resume.

The Johnnies (14-11, 6-8) have been struggling for weeks, and they got hammered by the Hall 80-65 last month in Newark. Richmond, a New York native, always seems to bring his ‘A’ game against them.

A win there and Seton Hall will be on the doorstep of a Big Dance berth.

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

