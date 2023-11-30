Seton Hall basketball: Al-Amir Dawes bounces back in win over Northeastern

NEWARK – It was supposed to be a get-right game for Seton Hall basketball’s starting guards, coming off a rough showing in two losses on the West Coast.

There was certainly improvement for Al-Amir Dawes and Kadary Richmond as the Pirates got past Northeastern 88-75 Wednesday.

Dawes tallied 25 points, five rebounds and five assists and Richmond added 21 points, six boards and six assists. They shot a combined 17-for-30 from the floor.

Seton Hall improved to 5-2 but continued to be a step slow defensively as Northeastern (3-3) shot 53 percent in the second half, including 6-of-10 from 3-point range.

Nov 29, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Al-Amir Dawes (2) reacts after a basket during the first half in front of Northeastern Huskies guard Masai Troutman (1) at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Still, it won’t hurt for Dawes in particular to see the ball go through the basket. He’s a streak shooter and rhythm player, and the Pirates need him in good form to succeed this season.

Historical note: The last time Seton Hall and Northeastern played was in 1982 at Atlantic City's Convention Hall. Northeastern won by 13. P.J. Carlesimo and some guy named Jim Calhoun were the head coaches.

FIVE TAKEWAYS

1. No lineup change

Despite losses to USC and Iowa in last week’s Rady Children’s Invitational, Hall coach Shaheen Holloway rode the same starting five. They didn’t get out to a particularly strong start, and once again struggled when center Jaden Bediako went to the bench with two early fouls.

To Bediako's credit, he walled up after that and finished with 13 points and 8 boards. He also set a bunch of strong screens that sprang driving lanes for Dawes and Richmond. The postgrad transfer from Santa Clara has been a high-IQ addition.

Nov 29, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Northeastern Huskies guard Rashad King (4) drives to the basket as Seton Hall Pirates guard Isaiah Coleman (21) defends during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

2. Coleman a difference maker

Once again, freshman forward Isaiah Coleman made an impact as the sixth man. Upon checking in he immediately made a hard backdoor cut into the lane and got a laser feed from Kadary Richmond for a layup. Then he got into the passing lane for a steal and beat the lone defender with a behind-the-back dribble for another layup.

After logging 11 points and three steals in 23 minutes, he’s certainly earning an enlarged role. It was telling that Hall coach Shaheen Holloway trusted him to finish the game after starting wing Dre Davis fouled out early after scoring seven points.

3. Free-throw a plus

The Pirates came into the game shooting 78 percent from the line, which ranks third in the Big East and 22nd nationally. That’s a vast improvement for a program that has struggled for years at the charity stripe. That trend continued Wednesday as they shot 16-of-19 (84 percent). They're now at 79.4 percent on the young season -- uncharted waters.

Nov 29, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates forward David Tubek (6) dribbles as Northeastern Huskies guard Luka Sakota (9) defends during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

4. David Tubek debuts

The 6-foot-7 freshman forward, who had been sidelined since August by an undisclosed injury, made his collegiate debut. Tubek was expected to be part of the rotation all along. Obviously there is some rust to shake off. He grabbed two rebounds and missed a put back in four first-half minutes off the bench.

Sophomore guard Jaquan Sanders, who was limited during the San Diego trip by strep throat, scored nine points off the bench and hit 2-of-4 from downtown but struggled at times to stay with his man defensively.

Backup center Elijah Hutchins-Everett (concussion protocol) missed a fifth straight game. Concussions are tricky, but the feeling is he’s improving and may be able to suit up next week.

5. Big tests coming

Up next, a trip to ninth-ranked Baylor (7-0) Tuesday for the Big East-Big 12 Battle. The Bears have beaten Auburn, Florida and Oregon State and sport the second-best offense in the country according to the analytics website Kenpom.com.

Then comes the Dec. 9 Garden State Hardwood classic against Rutgers (5-1) at the Rock.

After an 0-2 Feast Week showing, a 1-1 split is imperative for the resume.

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Seton Hall basketball: Al Dawes bounces back in win over Northeastern