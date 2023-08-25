Seton Hall basketball adds Turkish big man Arda Ozdogan

Seton Hall basketball has gone outside the box to bolster its frontcourt on the eve of the 2023-24 school year.

Arda Ozdogan, a center from Turkey who has been listed at 6-foot-8, announced he has signed a National Letter of Intent to play for the Pirates this season. Here are three things to know about the incoming freshman.

1. He played for the club Turk Telekom.

The pro club is part of the Turkish Basketball Super League. Americans on the roster include former Notre Dame and NBA guard Jerian Grant, former Xavier forward Tyrique Jones and former Bucknell forward Nate Sestina, who played a postgrad year at Kentucky. Its arena in Ankara holds 10,400 spectators. Former Seton Hall point guard Jordan Theodore starred in the Turkish Basketball Super League in 2016; he currently plays in France.

2. He just turned 18.

As one of the youngest members of Turk Telekom, Ozdogan was a deep reserve this past season. He did see plenty of time with the club's Under-19 affiliate, averaging 14.2 points and 9.0 rebounds per game while shooting 50 percent from 2-point range, 19 percent from 3-point range (8-of-42) and 68 percent from the free-throw line. He also averaged 2.1 assists, 2.5 turnovers and 3.1 fouls.

3. The Hall has options up front.

Recruited by assistant coach Rasheen Davis, Ozdogan is the fifth big on the Pirates’ roster. None of them have played at the high-major level, so he’ll have an opportunity to earn minutes. The Pirates now have 12 scholarships filled for 2023-24, with one opening left for a backup point guard. Classes begin Aug. 28.

Seton Hall Pirates head coach Shaheen Holloway reacts during the first half against the St. John's Red Storm at Prudential Center.

Projected depth chart

Guards (5): Kadary Richmond, Al-Amir Dawes, Dylan Addae-Wusu, Jaquan Sanders, JaQuan Harris.

Wings (2): Dre Davis, Isaiah Coleman.

Bigs (5): Jaden Bediako, Elijah Hutchins-Everett, Sadraque NgaNga, David Tubek, Arda Ozdogan.

