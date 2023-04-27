Seton Hall basketball adds Dylan Addae-Wusu, St. John's guard transfer

St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Addae-Wusu (5) and guard Posh Alexander (0) react after a play against the UConn Huskies in the second half at XL Center.

Adding shooters is high on the priority list for Seton Hall basketball this offseason.

The Pirates found one across the river.

Dylan Addae-Wusu, a 6-foot-4 junior from St. John's, announced his decision to play to Seton Hall Thursday -- the Pirates first intra-conference transfer ever and the first incoming transfer of what has been a difficult offseason thus far. Can the Bronx native provide some outside shooting help while maintaining Shaheen Holloway’s high defensive standards? That’s the hope.

Addae-Wusu averaged 9.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 36.4 percent from 3-point range over 27 minutes per game for the Red Storm this past season. As a sophomore he shot .381 from deep.

As more of a two-guard who can also play the wing, Addae-Wusu has the size and toughness to be a versatile defender – one with a shooting touch that Hall guard Femi Odukale, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, lacked.

And make no mistake: Addae-Wusu’s shooting is desperately needed by the Pirates, who had just one guard on next season’s roster who has demonstrated a multiyear ability to hit from range – senior guard Al-Amir Dawes. Dawes’ overall game suffered from bearing the brunt of defensive attention on the perimeter, but he still managed to shoot .381 from the arc. Now Holloway will have a platoon element or a two-headed shooting guard at his disposal, plus returning wing Dre Davis, who shot .409 from deep this past season.

These are uncharted waters. The thought of anyone from St. John’s transferring to Seton Hall was unfathomable in the past; since rescinded rules penalized in-conference transfers heavily. But Holloway obviously likes the fit here.

Projected depth chart

Here is a look at Seton Hall’s projected scholarship depth chart for 2023-24 with four open scholarships remaining. Obviously there’s a dire need for big men.

Guards: Kadary Richmond, Al-Amir Dawes, Dylan Addae-Wusu, Jaquan Sanders, JaQuan Harris, Isaiah Watts.

Wings: Dre Davis.

Bigs: Tae Davis, David Tubek.

