Seton Hall basketball 2023-24: reasons to hope and mope, must-see games, our prediction

By all behind-the-scenes accounts, year two of Shaheen Holloway’s Seton Hall basketball rein is night-and-day compared to year one.

“We’re in much better place,” senior guard Kadary Richmond said.

“We’re doing a better job of understanding him,” postgrad guard Al-Amir Dawes said.

How those good vibes translate onto the court will become clear soon enough, but these Pirates are exuding a confidence that didn’t exist last fall.

“Fans are going to get what they’ve been asking for,” Dawes said. “We’re ready to win and it’ll be a good show.”

Here is our analysis and forecast for 2023-24.

3 REASONS TO HOPE

1. The Playmaker

Seton Hall Pirates guard Kadary Richmond (0) dribbles up court during the second half against the Butler Bulldogs at Prudential Center.

Point guard is the sport’s most important position, and Richmond is a prodigious talent who appears to be putting it all together for his senior season. Holloway has reached deep into his coaching bag to push the right buttons here and remember: This is the first time Richmond has been with a college head coach for two seasons. If they stay on the same page, look out.

2. Experience

The Pirates are going to start three seniors and two postgrads. Richmond, Dawes and Dre Davis played significant time together last season – continuity that should not be taken for granted in today’s transient scene. St. John’s transfer Dylan Addae-Wusu has three Big East campaigns under his belt. This is a mature, grizzled starting five, and everyone seems to know his role.

3. Opportunities Abound

The Hall faces seven major-conference foes before Christmas, including five away from home. Three of the seven are ranked in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll. In addition, the Big East is loaded, with three squads in the AP’s top 10. This is a double-edged sword, of course, but if the Pirates' aforementioned experience helps them get a leg up in the early going, the payoff could be huge.

3 REASONS TO MOPE

1. Questions Inside

Seton Hall has no big men who have played at the high-major level. In last weekend’s exhibition against NJIT, two-headed center Jaden Bediako and Elijah Hutchins-Everett committed a combined eight fouls over just 19 minutes of play. That has to get corrected or the Pirates will get steamrolled in the paint.

2. Health Hazards

Richmond’s never made it through a collegiate season healthy. Freshman forward David Tubek hasn’t played yet due to an undisclosed injury and sophomore guard JaQuan Harris (knee) remains out indefinitely. Sophomore guard Jaquan Sanders is still bouncing back from a high ankle sprain.

3. The Bench’s Youth

After the core four and the two-headed center, the Hall’s other six scholarship players have combined to appear in 39 collegiate games (22 for Sanders, 17 for forward Sadraque NgaNga, and none for the rest). That showed as the Pirates’ bench got outscored 23-1 by NJIT's. The subs don’t all have to develop quickly, but some of them do or the drop-off will be untenable.

5 MUST-SEE GAMES

Seton Hall head coach Shaheen Holloway talks with Seton Hall's Al-Amir Dawes (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UConn, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Nov. 23 vs. No. 21 USC in San Diego

Seton Hall’s first chance to make a statement comes in the semifinals of the Rady Children’s Invitational on Thanksgiving. USC returns three starters off an NCAA Tournament squad, including All-Pac-12 point guard Boogie Ellis, and features a loaded freshman class – although guard Bronny James (LeBron’s son) remains sidelined after suffering cardiac arrest in July.

Dec. 9 vs. Rutgers

Since the old Big East broke up in 2013 and this rivalry series went annual, the Hall is 7-2 against the Scarlet Knights, including last year’s 45-43 stunner in Piscataway. Rutgers is 0-4 in Newark over that span. Holloway is 13-7 in his lifetime against Rutgers (4-1 as a player, 8-6 as an assistant, 1-0 as a head coach). This year’s matchup appears about even on paper, although defending All-Big Ten center Cliff Omoruyi will pose a challenge.

Dec 11, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Derek Simpson (0) attempts to drive past Seton Hall Pirates guard Dre Davis (14) in the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Dec. 20 vs. No. 6 Connecticut

What better way to open the Big East slate than against the defending national champions a home? The Hall memorably rallied past the Huskies at the Rock last winter and are 3-3 against them since their return to the league. Can Holloway cook up a scheme to slow 7-foot-2 UConn beast Donovan Clingan?

Jan. 6 vs. No. 5 Marquette

After tossing Marquette around like a rag doll for a few years, the Pirates are 0-4 against the Golden Eagles since Shaka Smart took charge – with the losses coming by an average of 11.5 points. Get the popcorn ready for Richmond’s matchup against All-America point guard Tyler Kolek.

Jan. 16 vs. St. John’s

Seton Hall is 11-1 against St. John’s at the Prudential Center and 16-2 at home in this series over the past 25 years. Richmond, a New Yorker, dominated the Johnnies in last winter’s two-game sweep. Obviously this is a new chapter for St. John’s with Rick Pitino at the helm. Holloway went 0-2 against Pitino when they both coached in the MAAC.

OUR PROJECTION

Last year at this time, Holloway was warning anyone who would listen that there were rough seas ahead, and his squad finished 17-16 overall and 10-10 in the Big East. This fall he’s sounded a much more optimistic note, and the Pirates do look better – but so does the Big East. Given the questions about depth and inside play, the core four have to stay healthy and shoot at a high level. They’re certainly good enough to keep the Hall in the Big Dance conversation, but help has to emerge to get this team over the top. Prediction: 17-14 overall (8-3 out of conference, 9-11 Big East), NIT.

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Seton Hall basketball 2023-24: preview and prediction