Advertisement

Seton Hall advances to NIT championship game for the first time since winning the tourney in 1953

The Associated Press
·1 min read
  • Seton Hall guard Jaquan Sanders celebrates at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. Seton Hall won 84-67. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    1/10

    NIT Georgia Seton Hall Basketball

    Seton Hall guard Jaquan Sanders celebrates at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. Seton Hall won 84-67. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Seton Hall guard Kadary Richmond (1) drives to the basket past Georgia guard Noah Thomasson (3) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. Seton Hall won 84-67. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    2/10

    NIT Georgia Seton Hall Basketball

    Seton Hall guard Kadary Richmond (1) drives to the basket past Georgia guard Noah Thomasson (3) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. Seton Hall won 84-67. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Seton Hall guard Dylan Addae-Wusu (0) celebrates with teammates at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. Seton Hall won 84-67. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    3/10

    NIT Georgia Seton Hall Basketball

    Seton Hall guard Dylan Addae-Wusu (0) celebrates with teammates at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. Seton Hall won 84-67. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Seton Hall guard Dre Davis (14) shoots over Georgia forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (12) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. Seton Hall won 84-67. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    4/10

    NIT Georgia Seton Hall Basketball

    Seton Hall guard Dre Davis (14) shoots over Georgia forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (12) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. Seton Hall won 84-67. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Seton Hall center Elijah Hutchins-Everett (4) drives to the basket past Georgia center Frank Anselem-Ibe (5) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. Seton Hall won 84-67. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    5/10

    NIT Georgia Seton Hall Basketball

    Seton Hall center Elijah Hutchins-Everett (4) drives to the basket past Georgia center Frank Anselem-Ibe (5) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. Seton Hall won 84-67. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Seton Hall center Jaden Bediako (15) dunks the ball over Georgia guard Silas Demary Jr. in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    6/10

    NIT Georgia Seton Hall Basketball

    Seton Hall center Jaden Bediako (15) dunks the ball over Georgia guard Silas Demary Jr. in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Seton Hall center Jaden Bediako, center, drives between Georgia guard Silas Demary Jr., left, and forward Jalen DeLoach, right, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    7/10

    NIT Georgia Seton Hall Basketball

    Seton Hall center Jaden Bediako, center, drives between Georgia guard Silas Demary Jr., left, and forward Jalen DeLoach, right, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Georgia guard Noah Thomasson (3) and guard Justin Hill (11) watch from the bench in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. Seton Hall won 84-67. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    8/10

    NIT Georgia Seton Hall Basketball

    Georgia guard Noah Thomasson (3) and guard Justin Hill (11) watch from the bench in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. Seton Hall won 84-67. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Georgia head coach Mike White directs his team in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. Seton Hall won 84-67. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    9/10

    NIT Georgia Seton Hall Basketball

    Georgia head coach Mike White directs his team in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. Seton Hall won 84-67. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Seton Hall guard Dre Davis (14) shoots over Georgia forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (12) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. Seton Hall won 84-67. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    10/10

    NIT Georgia Seton Hall Basketball

    Seton Hall guard Dre Davis (14) shoots over Georgia forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (12) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. Seton Hall won 84-67. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seton Hall guard Jaquan Sanders celebrates at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. Seton Hall won 84-67. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Seton Hall guard Kadary Richmond (1) drives to the basket past Georgia guard Noah Thomasson (3) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. Seton Hall won 84-67. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Seton Hall guard Dylan Addae-Wusu (0) celebrates with teammates at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. Seton Hall won 84-67. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Seton Hall guard Dre Davis (14) shoots over Georgia forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (12) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. Seton Hall won 84-67. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Seton Hall center Elijah Hutchins-Everett (4) drives to the basket past Georgia center Frank Anselem-Ibe (5) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. Seton Hall won 84-67. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Seton Hall center Jaden Bediako (15) dunks the ball over Georgia guard Silas Demary Jr. in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Seton Hall center Jaden Bediako, center, drives between Georgia guard Silas Demary Jr., left, and forward Jalen DeLoach, right, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Georgia guard Noah Thomasson (3) and guard Justin Hill (11) watch from the bench in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. Seton Hall won 84-67. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Georgia head coach Mike White directs his team in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. Seton Hall won 84-67. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Seton Hall guard Dre Davis (14) shoots over Georgia forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (12) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. Seton Hall won 84-67. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Al-Amir Dawes scored 20 points, Dre Davis had 19 points and nine rebounds in a return to his hometown, and No. 1 seed Seton Hall routed fourth-seeded Georgia 84-67 on Tuesday night to advance to the NIT championship game for the first time since winning it in 1953.

Seton Hall (24-12) will battle Indiana State (32-6) on Thursday in front of the Sycamores' home-state crowd.

Kadary Richmond added 15 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals for Seton Hall. Jaden Bediako had 14 points and seven boards, and Jaquan Sanders scored 11.

Silas Demary Jr. finished with 19 points, four assists and two blocks for the Bulldogs (20-17). Noah Thomasson added 10 points and RJ Melendez had nine.

Seton Hall started the game on an 18-3 run and led by at least nine points the rest of the way. Seton Hall’s largest lead reached 24, 62-38, with 13:22 left in the second half.

Seton Hall, which has won four straight games against SEC opponents, is playing in the month of April for the first time since its NCAA national championship game appearance against Michigan in 1989.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.