Seth Williams: running into the headlines

Apr. 3—HENDERSON — Vance County freshman Seth Williams has been on a tear in the lanes, finishing first place in the 1- and 2-mile events in the last two conference meets.

"He's out there putting the work in," said his distance and wrestling coach, Charlie Carroll.

"He's tough, he's strong and he can run within himself," said Carroll. "He doesn't get intimidated."

Williams recently broke his personal record with a mile time of 5:43 to place first in the conference meet in Louisburg.

As many runners know all too well, it's far easier to run when chasing someone faster — which is what makes Williams' times so impressive: he has been running essentially by himself.

"When you get to that third lap, you think you're running the same pace — you're not," said Carroll.

Another person running ahead of you can contextualize your current speed and keep you motivated to run faster. In a sport based on pure endurance and indomitable will, track shares a lot of similarities with wrestling in that way.

Carroll runs his grapplers about 30 minutes per day during wrestling season — and says that the speed and explosiveness as well as cardio and conditioning can be transferred across the two sports — highlighting endurance as a key component.

"If you can't go six minutes [in the wrestling ring] it doesn't matter what you know," he said.

In a 3A conference, Williams has his work cut out for him if he hopes to secure a qualifying spot for the state championships this year. Despite crushing his PR by shaving over 20 seconds off his previous time, Williams will need a sub-five-minute mile if he hopes to qualify.

"I don't think it's out of reach, he's got the build for a runner — and a good attitude," said his coach.

As the fastest distance runner, Carroll said the mental aspect of training is a little bit easier for Williams as he constantly finds himself in the lead. But the physical work is hard for everyone, Carroll said.

"We're doing some good things, but we have a lot of work to do."