Seth Wallace promoted to Assistant Head Coach of the Iowa Hawkeyes

The Iowa Hawkeyes have long been anticipated to drop coaching news from the day the offseason began. Today is that day.

No, there is not movement on the offensive coordinator search aside from Paul Chryst reportedly declining the role. The movement comes in the form of the Hawkeyes promoting linebackers coach and assistant defensive coordinator Seth Wallace to Assistant Head Coach.

Seth Wallace has been elevated to Assistant Head Coach. Full release below, with info regarding additional staff updates. #Hawkeyes — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) January 16, 2024

Wallace has been on the Iowa staff for the last eight years. He will retain his responsibilities of being the assistant defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.. This move does increase his salary from $755,000 to $1 million.

Being able to coach at the University of Iowa with such great players, coaches and staff members is really an honor. The University of Iowa and this football program are both very special to me. I am appreciative of this new, expanded role and look forward to preparing our athletes for the upcoming season and beyond. – Seth Wallace

Wallace is also the first assistant head coach to exist under Kirk Ferentz during his tenure at Iowa. Ferentz had strong words to say about the move.

Seth is an excellent coach and has been an asset to our coaching staff for many years. He works tirelessly to develop our players into outstanding men on and off the field. I am grateful that he is a part of our program. – Kirk Ferentz

Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker saw a big increase in his annual pay, too. Parker, the recipient of this season’s Broyles Award, saw his pay boosted from $1.4 million annually to $1.9 million.

