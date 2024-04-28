Seth Trimble reveals a call to former player that helped change his mind

North Carolina guard Seth Trimble made the decision to enter the transfer portal earlier in April before returning for another year. And now, Trimble revealed what exactly drew him to returning to the program.

In an interview with Inside Carolina, Trimble revealed that a phone call with former Tar Heel Danny Green was a big factor in why he returned.

“The talk that influenced me most was a phone call with Danny Green. He gave me support. He said, ‘Whatever you do, you go in and you work.’ He talked about how we were in similar situations and how he came off the bench in college. He wasn’t always the happiest with whatever situation he was in. He just got to a point where he said, ‘You know what, enough is enough. I’m going to work, and I’m going to take what’s mine.’ He’s a big part of the mindset I have coming into this year.”

Green spent four seasons at North Carolina and had to earn his role over time as he came off the bench. He eventually developed into a key player for the Tar Heels national title team in 2009.

The forward left a legacy at North Carolina, working hard and becoming a legit two-way player. Trimble has the chance to do the same and we saw improvement last season from the guard.

And if we know anything about Trimble, it’s that he will put in the work to get better.

