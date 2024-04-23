Seth Trimble makes decision to return to UNC

After two weeks in the transfer portal, North Carolina guard Seth Trimble has made his decision. And he’s returning to UNC for a third season.

Trimble made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon that he was withdrawing his name from the portal, which was great news for fans and the program. With Trimble’s return, it boosts UNC’s depth for the 2024-25 season.

The 6-foot-3 guard was North Carolina’s sixth man a year ago, playing valuable minutes off the bench for Hubert Davis.

Trimble appeared in 35 games for the Tar Heels last season, helping the guard situation that also featured RJ Davis and Elliot Cadeau. He posted this message on Instagram:

“I’ve taken time to realize where my home is. After much consideration, I’ve decided my heart and soul belong in Chapel Hill. Tar Heel Nation, let’s work.”

It really didn’t take too long for Trimble to make a decision and return, either.

Per Inside Carolina, Trimble was hesitant to transfer and it was Hubert Davis who was able to get him back:

According to sources close to the situation, Trimble’s hesitancy on following through with the transfer began not long after entering the portal. During those initial days, Trimble and his family have had multiple conversations with Davis, as well as members of the UNC staff. To its credit, we’re told the Carolina staff immediately let Trimble know the door for a return would remain open. “This whole thing wouldn’t be possible without UNC’s leader (Davis) being understanding,” a source familiar with Trimble’s thinking said.

In his sophomore season in 2023-24, Trimble did see an uptick in production, averaging 5.2 points per game and did shoot 41.9 percent from the three-point line. He was also a key defensive player for the Tar Heels as well.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire