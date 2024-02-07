Seth Trimble and Creighton Lebo OUT for Tuesday’s UNC-Clemson tilt

The UNC men’s basketball team looks to begin another long winning streak, hosting a struggling Clemson program at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday.

North Carolina will be heavily relied for production from its starting lineup, but it has also shown an ability to contribute deep from its bench in Year Three under head coach Hubert Davis.

Unfortunately for the Tar Heels, they’ll be two players short on the bench.

Seth Trimble (upper body), who’s spent most of the year providing valuable minutes in relief of Elliot Cadeau and Creighton Lebo (illness), the son of assistant coach Jeff Lebo who’s appeared in just five games, will not suit up for Tuesday’s key, early-week ACC tilt against the Tigers.

Missing Lebo won’t hurt much, as he is the only Tar Heel to not score yet this season.

Missing Trimble, however, could create some extra pressure for UNC’s guard rotation of Cadeau, RJ Davis, Cormac Ryan, Paxson Wojcik and Rob Landry.

Trimble averages 5.6 points per game, sixth-most on the Tar Heels, while grabbing 2.3 rebounds and shooting 42.9 percent from deep (third-best).

Let’s see how North Carolina utilizes its guard rotation when short its most key bench contributor.

