Seth Towns chooses to transfer to Ohio State over Duke

The 2017-18 Ivy League Player of the Year is taking his talents to Ohio State. Seth Towns, considered the top graduate transfer on the market, has committed to Ohio State.

Towns, 22, announced his decision on ESPN. Towns chose Ohio State over Duke.

Top grad transfer @seth_towns17 committed to Ohio State.



“Overall it was a perfect fit. … Buckeye nation, just know how excited I am.” pic.twitter.com/KuZtBH7FM1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 22, 2020

Why did Seth Towns pick Ohio State over Duke?

Towns — who grew up in Ohio — said it was a childhood dream to play for Ohio State, according to ESPN.

"I'm coming home," Towns said. "From a basketball standpoint, it makes sense for me. Obviously, there's no place like home. Coach [Chris] Holtmann and I have developed a really good relationship; I trust him wholly. It's great. It's been my childhood dream. I have a painting of me in an Ohio State jersey on my childhood bedroom wall, even still. I got that when I was 2 years old."

Towns didn’t completely dismiss Duke, saying it was “a dream” to hear coach Mike Krzyzewski wanted Towns to play for Duke.

What will Seth Towns bring to the Ohio State Buckeyes?

Towns has shown fantastic potential over his collegiate career, but injuries have prevented him from playing the past two seasons. At Harvard, Towns won the Ivy League Player of the Year award in 2017-18 after averaging 16 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Prior to his junior season, Towns was ruled out indefinitely with a knee injury. He missed the entire season and underwent knee surgery prior to his senior year at Harvard. That surgery ended Towns’ tenure at Harvard.

Towns should add to an Ohio State team that performed well this season. The Buckeyes went 21-10, and finished the season ranked No. 19 in the AP Top 25 poll.

