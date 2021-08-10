Seth Meyers Hits Trump In A Sore Spot Over His Women's Soccer Beef

Former President Donald Trump trash-talked the U.S. national women’s soccer team last week and Seth Meyers said he thinks he knows why.

During an interview on Fox News, Trump suggested that the team won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics because it was too “woke.”

“Woke means loser,” Trump said. “If you’re woke, you’re going to lose.”

On “Late Night” Monday, Meyers wondered why a former U.S. president would root for an American sporting team to lose.

“I’m not sure the massively successful U.S. women’s soccer team, which has won four World Cups, including in 2019, should have to listen to lessons on winning from a guy who doesn’t even know how to hold a soccer ball, much less kick one,” Meyers said.

He also suggested what Trump’s real beef with the team might be.

“Maybe Trump is just mad because the U.S. women’s national team is both more successful and more popular than he is,” Meyers said.

Watch more of his monologue below:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost

