Seth Lugo, Bobby Witt Jr. named Kansas City Royals pitcher & player of the month

Seth Lugo and Bobby Witt Jr. led the way for a second straight winning month and were named the Royals’ top players for May.

In six starts, Lugo went 5-0 with a 1.79 ERA. Opponents battled just .188 against him. He limited opponents to two runs or fewer in five of his six starts and went at least six innings in all of his May starts.

His best outing came on May 12 at Anaheim, when he surrendered one run in eight innings and logged a career best 12 strikeouts.

Entering Sunday, Lugo, in the first of a two-year deal with the Royals, led the American League with nine victories and 1.72 ERA.

Witt put up huge numbers and won the award for the fifth time in his three-year career. In may, he was second in baseball in runs (26), third in RBIs (25), fifth in hits (35) and sixth in total bases (61). He also hit five home runs and batted .315 with multiple hits in 13 of his 28 games. He leads baseball with 25 multi-hit games this season.

Witt was named American League Player of the Week for May 20-26.

The Royals posted a 17-11 record in May, identical to their April mark. They won at least 17 games in consecutive months for the first time since 2015.

The Royals’ monthly team awards started in 1995. Alex Gordon and Mike Sweeney top the list of players who have been honored at 13 times each.

Zack Greinke’s nine monthly awards lead the pitchers.