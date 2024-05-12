Seth Lugo’s 12-strikeout performance leads Kansas City Royals to Mother’s Day win

Kansas City Royals pitcher Seth Lugo has been a model of consistency this season. The veteran right-hander continues to pile up quality starts while showcasing high-level precision on the mound.

On Sunday, Lugo was firing on all cylinders against the Los Angeles Angels. He allowed one earned run and struck out 12 batters in eight innings.

The Royals supported him with early run support in a 4-2 victory. KC improved to 25-17 and picked up a series win.

Lugo was in command all afternoon. He shook off a leadoff double from Angels infielder Luis Guillorme in the first inning. From there, Lugo retired the next 11 batters while relying on eight different pitches.

Per Baseball Savant, Lugo’s curveball had the most movement. The pitch registered 13 swings and eight whiffs in the game. In all, he threw 112 pitches, 77 for strikes.

The Angels didn’t score until the sixth inning. Angels designated hitter Willie Calhoun hit an RBI double that scored teammate Mickey Moniak.

However, Lugo didn’t waver in his plan. He set a season-high in innings pitched and his 12 strikeouts registered as a career high-water mark against the Angels.

In the ninth inning, Royals closer Jame McArthur shut the door on the Angels. He allowed a solo home run to Calhoun but rebounded to secure Lugo’s sixth win of the season.

Lugo is now 6-1 and leads the American League with a 1.66 ERA this year.

Here are more notables from Sunday’s game:

Royals breakthrough in 4th inning

Angels starter Patrick Sandoval kept pace with Lugo early in the game. He pitched three scoreless innings during his first venture through the Royals lineup.

Then, the Royals got another look at the veteran southpaw.

Kansas City Royals first baseman Salvador Perez hits a single against the Los Angeles Angels during Sunday’s game at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.

In the fourth inning, Perez laced a leadoff double down the left-field line. Next, Royals designated hitter Nelson Velazquez shortened his swing and drove an 82.2-mph changeup into the outfield.

KC continued to string together hits. Royals catcher Freddy Fermin hit an RBI single as Perez scored from third base. Royals outfielders Dairon Blanco and Hunter Renfroe also produced in key situations.

Blanco laid down a bunt single and Renfroe delivered with two RBIs. Additionally, Royals second baseman Michael Massey contributed with an RBI sacrifice bunt.

Royals catcher Freddy Fermin celebrates on his way to first after driving in Kansas City’s first run of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.

In total, KC had five hits in the frame and opened a 4-0 lead over Los Angeles.

Sandoval (2-6) allowed 11 hits and four runs in six innings.

What’s next on the KC Royals’ schedule?

The Royals head to the Pacific Northwest to begin a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners on Monday night.

Royals right-hander Brady Singer will make his ninth start this season. In his career, Singer owns a 4.22 ERA in 10 ⅔ innings at T-Mobile Park.

Seattle has not announced a starter for Monday’s game.