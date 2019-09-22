Seth Joyner has a strong stance on whether Eagles should trade for Jalen Ramsey

Should the Eagles pursue a trade for Jaguars Pro Bowl corner Jalen Ramsey?

NBC Sports Philadelphia's Seth Joyner has a strong stance on the topic, which he shared Sunday on Eagles Pregame Live.

He stood in front of that camera and said, ‘All I care about is winning.' Well, why the hell did you show up at training camp this year in a Brink's armored truck acting like you wanted a new contract? If all you cared about is winning, then play under your contract and get your money when it's time for you to get your money, and do what you have to do. "The other thing is, what you say doesn't match up. When you look at this culture, when you look at the locker room, he doesn't fit here. … One of the reasons he wants out of Jacksonville is because they play too much zone. He wants to be a shutdown corner, up on their No. 1 so he can become the highest-paid cornerback. That reeks of selfishness to me in every regard. And we are not a man team like that. You think he's going to want to come here and play this zone scheme? People better wake up and understand that what guys say and how they react to situations, that's really who they are.

The Eagles were among the teams rumored to be in the mix for Ramsey, though ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that Jacksonville is not interested in trading Ramsey away.

Joyner's opinion runs counter to that of NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro, who wrote that the Eagles' front office "should at least look at the possibility" of trading for Ramsey, who'd be a significant upgrade over any corner currently on the team's roster.

