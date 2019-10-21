Seth Joyner and Eagles fans were livid with Nelson Agholor for his lack of effort to make deep catch

Sunday night couldn't have gone much worse for the Philadelphia Eagles down in Texas. They were handled easily by the Dallas Cowboys and it was tough for those of us sitting at home to watch.

Plenty of blame to go around in the usual directions but there was one play late in the game that had Birds fans on social media absolutely livid.

If there's one thing that doesn't fly in Philly, it's lack of effort. So when it appeared as if Nelson Agholor didn't lay out for a deep ball, fans were irate.

Former Eagle Seth Joyner was pretty harsh on Postgame Live as well.

"I've been defending [Nelson] for a long time," Joyner said. "I've been trying to be the guy that sees the positives in his skill sets. Deep down inside, there's either some pitbull, some dog in you or there ain't. There's nothing but puppy in him. When I saw him not lay out for that ball, could it have been a better ball, absolutely, but not to see the effort. One thing that doesn't cost you anything is effort. You're going to go up to the window tomorrow and pick up your paycheck and you put that effort out. You wouldn't even dive for that football in a game that mattered??"

Now, before we lay in too deep on Nelly, it's worth noting that it could be a camera angle thing as beat writer Jimmy Kempski surmises. But still, come on.

My verdict -- The other angle shows that the ball is a little further away from Agholor than it appears below. He did a bad job tracking it and by the time it got to him, it was too late to lay out for it. I don't blame effort. He's just bad at tracking deep balls. https://t.co/VRj1bYKY2B — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) October 21, 2019

Fans were not happy one bit.

I don't know maybe it's just the angle pic.twitter.com/idtvVG2Gvg — Jimmy Donofrio (@JimmyDonofrio) October 21, 2019

Can't drop a pass if you don't try and catch it



-Nelson Agholor pic.twitter.com/e2Rp0Aghkj



— Mike Skulsky (@MikeSkulsky) October 21, 2019

Nelson Agholor had alligator arms with 30 yards of open field in front of him — shamus (@shamus_clancy) October 21, 2019

I don't want to hear about Carson Wentz not being able to throw deep balls. I want to hear about why Nelson Agholor can't track deep balls. Inexcusable that he didn't catch that. — Tom Dougherty (@todougherty) October 21, 2019

That throw looked like it was there, can't Agholor lay out for that? — Steve Moore (@Smoore1117) October 21, 2019

By the way, Agholor stinks. — Glen Macnow (@RealGlenMacnow) October 21, 2019

Nelson Agholor needs to be cut/traded/left behind in Dallas. The guy is a bum. I thought he had turned a corner in 2017 but man I was wrong. That was a big mistake by Howie — Andrew Schwegel (@numbe25) October 21, 2019

"We missed it," Agholor told reporters following the loss about the play.

Nelly wasn't the only Bird to show a lack of effort. Nate Gerry didn't appear to really want to keep Dak Prescott out of the endzone late.

Plz watch Nate Gerry (47) pic.twitter.com/kEybo8l39P — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) October 21, 2019

Anyway, it's sure to be a happy Monday in Philly!

Doug Pederson didn't offer up much of an explanation on the Nelson Agholor play. "We missed it," he said. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) October 21, 2019

