Seth Jones named alternate captain for 2024 U.S. Men's National Team originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones has been named an alternate captain for the 2024 U.S. Men's National Team, the team announced.

The team named Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk as the primary captain. Jones joins Islanders center Brock Nelson and Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski as the team's alternate captains.

“We’ve got a great leadership group, and, in the end, everyone will have to lead in their own way for us to be successful,” said John Hynes, head coach of the 2024 U.S. Men’s National Team. “We’re excited about our team and look forward to starting play in the world championship tomorrow.”

Team USA faces Sweden at Ostravar Arena on May 10 at 8:20 p.m. local/3:20 p.m. CT in its first of seven preliminary round games at the 2024 IIHF Men’s World Championship.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.