Seth Jarvis with a Goal vs. Anaheim Ducks
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Seth Jarvis (Carolina Hurricanes) with a Goal vs. Anaheim Ducks, 11/18/2021
Seth Jarvis (Carolina Hurricanes) with a Goal vs. Anaheim Ducks, 11/18/2021
A disturbing video emerged on social media that allegedly shows former NFL running back Zac Stacy beating his ex-girlfriend inside her Florida home on Saturday. Warning: Contains graphic content
If Zac Stacy were still in the NFL, he wouldn’t be. A horrifying video has emerged of Stacy attacking his ex-girlfriend, punching her before throwing her into a TV. TMZ.com reports that the incident happened in the victim’s home on Saturday. Folks around the NFL are noticing the video, and reacting to it. “For the [more]
Steph Curry is a giant in the basketball world. Tacko Fall is a giant in real life.
Zac Stacy, a former Jets running back, violently assaulted his ex-girlfriend on Saturday, punching her in the head and then throwing her against a television and their son’s chair. The woman said Stacy was visiting her and their five-month-old son, who can be seen in the video. The extremely graphic video was published by TMZ on Wednesday night. Stacy left Florida after cops were called and is ...
New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton spoke out Thursday on recent calls NFL officials have made that have generated controversy.
Where would Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones land in 2021 NFL Re-draft? Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer talked to several pro scouts and shared some very interesting results.
Defense wins championships. This defense is the real deal, and they were all winners vs. the Falcons.
Here's what Bill Belichick makes, according to Sportico.com.
Stephen A. has had a change of heart on Andrew Wiggins.
Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, one of the Dolphins’ best players this season according to metrics sites, was not seen at practice Wednesday. The team identified the reason later in the day on the league-required injury report:
Bringing out the Truth-O-Meter to decipher whether Jimbo Fisher or Lincoln Riley are really thinking about taking LSU football coaching job.
Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel, and SI's Pat Forde pick every big game against the spread from the week 12 college football slate. We have two massive matchups with playoff implications on tap. First up, Big Ten powers Ohio State and Michigan State battle it out for a shot at the division title. In the Pac-12, Utah and Oregon fight it out for a spot in the conference title game.
"Mama and baby doing great! Feeling blessed!" wrote Spieth.
See which team raises eyebrows by spending their top pick on a new quarterback in this first-round projection for the 2022 NFL draft
After trailing for much of the game, the Warriors put together their best fourth quarter of the season and shut down the Cavaliers to pull out a win in Cleveland.
Would Mac Jones be picked over Trey Lance in a 2021 NFL re-draft? Albert Breer talked to several pro scouts and shared some very interesting results.
An NFL Network reporter said former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins' pregame preparations were questioned by his coaches before Sunday's game.
Josh Jacobs has stayed in touch with former teammate Henry Ruggs, the running back said Thursday. Ruggs and Jacobs played together at Alabama and then with the Raiders. Las Vegas cut Ruggs shortly after his arrest for felony DUI. Ruggs faces up to 46 years in prison for plowing his car into another, killing a [more]
If the documentation is somehow discovered to be fraudulent, the NFL could move forward with discipline under the personal conduct policy. It may even be a federal crime.
On Wednesday, coach Mario Cristobal confirmed wide receiver Mycah Pittman is no longer with the Oregon Ducks football program