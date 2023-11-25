Seth Henigan excited after breaking Memphis football completion record
Memphis football quarterback Seth Henigan spoke after the win over Temple, when he set the all-time completions record for the Tigers.
Memphis football quarterback Seth Henigan spoke after the win over Temple, when he set the all-time completions record for the Tigers.
The Tigers are 10-2 and should go to their first NY6 game in school history.
Rogers was a four-year starter for the Bulldogs.
Follow two important rivalry games on Friday as Texas squares off with Texas Tech and Oregon hosts Oregon State.
The 82-point margin of victory is the most under Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley.
The Dolphins announced Phillips had sustained an Achilles injury.
Tulane’s defense forced five turnovers and got two pivotal fourth-down stops in the fourth quarter to hold off UTSA.
Not surprisingly, Tim Boyle didn't turn around the Jets offense.
This week's Thursday Night Football game will be held on Black Friday. Here's what you need to know.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 12 in the NFL.
The NFL offered a matchup like no other for its first Black Friday game.
The Jets are hoping for better results with a QB change.
Geno Smith's early struggles put the Seahawks in an insurmountable hole Thursday.
DaRon Bland found the end zone once again and Dak Prescott was excellent in a big Cowboys win.
The 49ers didn't play with their food on Thanksgiving.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks game this Thanksgiving.
The Packers have been waiting all season for an impact from Christian Watson.
The 2023 F1 season has reached its conclusion. Sunday’s twilight Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will officially wrap up a season in which we saw the most dominant season ever as Max Verstappen cruised to his third straight world drivers championship.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Lions Thanksgiving football game.
Michigan-Ohio State is finally here.
It's the largest gift in Memphis history.