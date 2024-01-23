Seth Greenberg on ESPN: Cincinnati Bearcats will be an NCAA tournament team

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Aziz Bandaogo

ESPN college basketball analyst Seth Greenberg shared praise of the Cincinnati Bearcats during halftime of UC's Big 12 game Monday night against the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse.

Greenberg offered his thoughts about KU as well.

"This is not a typical Kansas team," Greenberg said. "Let's be honest. We've said it all season long. They have the smallest margin of error of any Kansas team we've seen in the last 10 years. Still well coached, still talented. But they do not dominate you. They do not impose their identity on the game. They're just not overly talented."

Fellow panelist Jay Williams added that Kansas lacks the athleticism of past KU teams. "If they're not executing, they're not gonna be up in ballgames," Williams explained.

"By the way, Cincinnati, I love their attitude, right?" Greenberg said. "They're not an opponent for the other Big 12 teams. They're competing to win, and they are gonna win. They're gonna be an NCAA tournament team."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Seth Greenberg: Cincinnati Bearcats will be an NCAA tournament team