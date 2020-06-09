The Panthers released tight end Seth DeValve with a non-football injury designation last week and more information about his medical issue came to light on Tuesday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that DeValve had surgery performed by foot and ankle specialist Dr. Robert Anderson to repair an injured tendon and remove a cyst from one of his toes. He is expected to recover in 10-12 weeks, which would be right around the scheduled start of the 2020 season.

DeValve played 12 games for the Jaguars last season and caught 12 passes for 140 yards. He appeared in 41 games for the Browns over his first three seasons and caught 48 passes for 596 yards and four touchdowns.

The Panthers signed DeValve as a free agent this offseason. They now have Ian Thomas, Chris Manhertz, Temarrick Hemingway, Colin Thompson, Cam Sutton and Giovanni Ricci on the depth chart at tight end.

Seth DeValve out multiple months after surgery originally appeared on Pro Football Talk