Seth Curry, Sixers react to big performance in road win over Spurs

Ky Carlin
·2 min read
The Philadelphia 76ers needed somebody to step up on the offensive end on Sunday on the road. Tobias Harris was struggling on the offensive end, Ben Simmons had a tough night outside of his tip-in, and Danny Green was in and out.

Outside of Joel Embiid, who had 34 points and 12 rebounds, Philadelphia needed somebody to provide some offense.

That is where Seth Curry came in as he pumped in 22 points on 8-for-10 shooting and he drilled six of his 3-pointers in a 113-111 overtime win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Philadelphia was able to move the ball and get him some open looks and he knocked them down with ease. The team definitely needed it from him in this one as he continued his strong play as of late.

“Just another night,” shrugged Curry. “I just found good shots. I’m always confident if I get good looks, I’m gonna make a good percentage of them throughout the season. It’s about our quality of offense and how we’re moving the ball.”

When the Sixers are moving the ball, they had 23 assists in this one which led to the team making 11 from deep, that is when a guy like Curry can have a successful night.

“We moved the ball on those times,” said coach Doc Rivers. “I’ve always said when Seth plays well or Furk (Furkan Korkmaz) or one of those guys, that usually means the ball is moving…it’s always nice when he’s making shots. He stretches the defense and our offense so well. It’s good for us.”

The job of getting Curry those open looks falls on Simmons. He is the one who is the leader of this team and the attention he receives on the offensive end makes it easier for other guys to make plays. Curry’s presence also makes it easier for Simmons to operate due to the space he is able to have.

“I think my chemistry with him has grown a lot this season and continues to grow,” said Simmons. “Me trying to get him good looks and open looks because he’s a great shooter. When you have somebody like that, you want to be able to facilitate and get them going. In the long run, it’s gonna be huge for us.”

Philadelphia now has to board a plane and take on the Chicago Bulls on Monday for the middle game of this 3-game road trip.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

