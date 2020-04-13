Seth Curry reveals favorite memory of playing against brother Steph

In the 2019 Western Conference finals, it was Steph Curry and the Warriors against Seth Curry and the Portland Trail Blazers.

To nobody's surprise, Seth's favorite memory of playing against his brother is facing off last May.

"It was a special moment not only for us, but our family to be able to watch us play at the highest level in the playoffs, and compete for an opportunity to go to the Finals," the Dallas Mavericks' guard said during a Q&A through the NBA's official Twitter account. "It was something we'll never forget and more importantly it was something our family could be proud of.

"It was a little weird competing against him and having to guard him, but it's our job and we went out there and competed the best we could. It's funny because I'm usually rooting for him to play well and usually rooting for the Warriors to win ...

"It was a memory that's priceless and hopefully we can meet again at that stage."

Despite feeling immense pride, Dell and Sonya Curry recently explained why they did not enjoy the whole experience.

As for Seth, his favorite memory within the memory has to be Game 2. Despite the fact the Blazers couldn't hold on to an eight-point lead with less than 4:20 remaining in the game, he scored 16 points that night.

Additionally, he racked up four steals -- three of which came against Steph.

Hahahaha. After Seth Curry gets away with a travel (and Hood hits a corner 3), Steph Curry tells Tony Brothers that Seth gets away with the travel pic.twitter.com/oMG3ScOyx7 — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) May 15, 2019

But in the end, Steph averaged 36.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists in the Warriors' four-game sweep.

