Seth Curry reflects on losing to Steph, shares funny Game 4 moment originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

Steph Curry is headed to his fifth straight NBA Finals.

Seth Curry is headed home for the summer.

The Warriors finished off their sweep of the Blazers in the Western Conference finals on Monday night, and await the winner of the Bucks-Raptors Eastern Conference finals.

Moments after overtime ended in Game 4, the Curry brothers shared a hug and exchanged jerseys before going their separate ways.

"Get it framed or something," Seth said when asked what he will do with Steph's jersey. "Definitely a special way to commemorate this series and this time. Like I said, I don't know if we'll ever be able to match up at this stage of the playoffs ever again, so it was a special time for both of us and something we'll always remember."

While there was quite a bit of chatter between the brothers on the court during the series, they likely won't talk for a while as Seth gets over the sting of his season ending. But once the NBA Finals are over, you can bet the two will get together and reflect on the experience of playing each other.

"I'm sure we'll talk about it," Seth told reporters in Portland after the game. "But just being able to match up against him and the Warriors, it's what you want as a competitor, and having it be against my brother makes it even more special for my family and something we'll remember for a long time. We don't know if this will ever happen again, so we just try to soak it in and compete at the same time."

In a high-pressure situation, the brothers were able to share a laugh. Steph went to the free throw line with 9:25 remaining in the fourth quarter, a situation he had been automatic in. Curry entered Game 4 having made 81 consecutive free throws in the fourth quarter or overtime of a playoff game.

Then he missed the first free throw and immediately turned to point at Seth. But it wasn't the younger brother who had something to say this time.

"Nah, actually he said something to me," Seth said. "He laughed [and said] 'Well, there you go.' He remember from a few games ago when I said he made however many in a row in the fourth quarter. Nah, it was just a funny time."

Seth is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, so he may not be back with Portland. Maybe he'll end up on an Eastern Conference team and the Curry brothers can meet in an NBA Finals.

For now, the brothers can cherish this moment, even if it ended bitterly for the younger one.