Seth Curry, NBA Twitter react to Steph Curry's big game vs. OKC

Seth, NBA Twitter react to Steph's ridiculous game vs. OKC originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Very few people in this world have watched Steph Curry play basketball more than Seth Curry, and when the two-time NBA MVP leaves his younger brother in awe, you know something magical is happening.

In the shadow of Washington Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal scoring 50 points earlier in the day, Steph answered back with a 49-point performance as the Warriors jumped out to a massive lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center on Saturday night.

Steph's performance was so ridiculous, he scored at least 20 points in TWO different quarters on Saturday, beginning the game with 24 first-quarter points, and capping his night with 22 points in the third, giving the Warriors a 106-67 lead heading into the final quarter.

In the third quarter, Steph was bombing away from 3-point range, and that's when Seth chimed in on Twitter.

Stop it man 😂 @StephenCurry30 — Seth Curry (@sdotcurry) May 9, 2021

Curry finished with 11 3-pointers on 21 attempts, and finished 14-of-26 from the field and 10-of-10 from the free throw line.

Steph has made 1⃣1⃣ 3-pointers tonight pic.twitter.com/TeeGgWewvE — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 9, 2021

Seth wasn't the only one left in disbelief by Steph's 49-point effort.

OMG — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) May 9, 2021

He’s a serial killer. — Fast Break (@GSWFastBreak) May 9, 2021

This is just bonkers. Come on man — Bryant Barr (@bryantabarr) May 9, 2021

With the Warriors cruising against the Thunder, Steph's services weren't needed in the fourth quarter, so he didn't have a chance to top Beal's 50 points or take aim at Klay Thompson's single-game record of 14 3-pointers.