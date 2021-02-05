Seth Curry leaves 76ers game with illness weeks after return from COVID-19: 'He just looks tired'

Eight games into his return to the Philadelphia 76ers from a bout with COVID-19, Seth Curry was ruled out with illness on Thursday.

He played in the first half of the 121-115 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, but didn’t return after halftime.

“He just looks tired, and he's looked like that for a while,” head coach Doc Rivers said after the game, per The Athletic. “So we just need to be very safe. We're in uncharted waters with all this stuff.

“He said he didn't feel great, and that's all we needed to hear. We just have to be very careful right now.”

Seth Curry hasn't been himself on the court since a bout with COVID-19. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Curry’s struggled since return from COVID-19

Curry played 12 scoreless minutes on Thursday while missing his only field goal attempt. Since returning to the lineup on Jan. 23, Curry has averaged 7.4 points while hitting seven 3-pointers in eight games. Thursday marked his second consecutive scoreless game.

Prior to his COVID-19 diagnosis, Curry averaged 17 points while connecting on 3.1 3-pointers per game as a key player in the 76ers offense. He talked about his struggles with reporters after practice on Tuesday.

“Some days I feel good, some days I’m just sluggish,” Curry said, per the Philadelphia Inquirer. “It’s like I got to take a nap all day, so it’s weird. But I am grateful to be able to get up and get on the court every day and play, and I think as a team we’re growing individually and getting in our rhythm, but also as individual players.”

After successfully protecting players from COVID-19 inside the Disney World bubble last season, the NBA has struggled outside the bubble through the first six weeks this season. So far, 24 games have been postponed because of COVID-19 exposures and contact tracing.

