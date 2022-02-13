Seth Curry, Andre Drummond set to make Nets debuts on Monday

Nick Friedell: Seth Curry and Andre Drummond are set to make their Nets debuts Monday vs. Kings. Nic Claxton and LaMarcus Aldridge also appear ready to go — they are no longer on the injury report. James Johnson is questionable with a right knee contusion.

James Johnson is questionable for tomorrow’s game against Sacramento, Nets say. Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, Nic Claxton and LaMarcus Aldridge are all off the injury report. Reinforcements have arrived. – 4:48 PM

Seth Curry and Andre Drummond are set to make their Nets debuts Monday vs. Kings. Nic Claxton and LaMarcus Aldridge also appear ready to go — they are no longer on the injury report. James Johnson is questionable with a right knee contusion. – 4:48 PM

Day’Ron Sharpe said Andre Drummond is already giving him tips on fouls and rebounds. – 10:42 PM

Final: Nets fall to the Heat 115-111. The losing streak is 11. Brooklyn played well enough to battle back, but had a few issues down the stretch. Irving with 29, Thomas with 22, Sharpe with a double-double. Kings come to town on Monday. Enter Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. – 10:32 PM

“I was like, alright cool” – Paul Reed when he found out he was getting an opportunity to step up with Drummond out #Sixers – 10:13 PM

The only reason the Sixers accepted the Harden trade is because they knew BBall Paul was ready to fill in for Drummond. – 9:50 PM

Nets are getting outrebounded 14-8 and shooting just 2-for-10 from 3. They could use Seth Curry and Andre Drummond tonight. Alas… – 8:33 PM

Mitchell Robinson has grabbed at least 4 offensive rebounds in each of his nine games.

That’s the longest such streak in the NBA in two years (Andre Drummond in January of 2020) – 4:36 PM

Welcome back up top @Andre Drummond – 3:17 PM

Andre Drummond on the #Nets: “We have a great roster. I think when everybody’s healthy and and able to play all together, I think we’re very scary down the stretch in the playoffs. I think this team is a championship team. Absolutely.” #NBA – 11:49 AM

Andre Drummond said he spoke to Ben Simmons on Friday. Nets seem very excited about how he’s feeling and how he’ll fit in Brooklyn. Drummond still isn’t sure when Simmons will play, but he’s confident he’ll be ready when he does. “Whenever he’s ready, we’ll take him back.” – 11:47 AM

Andre Drummond said he still has a lot of relatives in the area. He was born in Mount Vernon but grew up in Connecticut. Said he’ll have a lot of ticket requests for home games. – 11:47 AM

Seth Curry still isn’t sure if he’ll be able to play tonight given that all the physicals in the deal haven’t been completed yet. He felt over the last week a deal might happen — and joked that his wife, Callie, Doc Rivers’ daughter, wasn’t exactly thrilled with the deal. – 11:40 AM

Asked Seth Curry how his wife Callie – Doc Rivers’ daughter – took the news of the trade to the #Nets: “She grew up around the league, so she knows this stuff can change any minute and we’re looking forward to this and to being a part of this team.” #NBA #sixers #76ers – 11:40 AM

Seth Curry met with the media for the first time since the trade. Said he was expecting to get dealt if a deal went down despite being Doc Rivers’ son-in-law. Isn’t sure if he will play tonight because the physicals still need to clear. – 11:38 AM

Nets likely starters: Kyrie Irving , Seth Curry, Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant, Andre Drummond

Second unit: Patty Mills, Cam Thomas, Kessler Edwards/Joe Harris, James Johnson, LaMarcus Aldridge

Reserves: Blake Griffin, Nic Claxton, Bruce Brown, Day’Ron Sharpe, Jevon Carter, DDJ – 10:37 AM

Tobias Harris discussing James Harden trade. First gives props to Seth Curry and Andre Drummond #Sixers pic.twitter.com/s9fWZzPwAg – 9:34 PM

BBall Paul will get the first backup center minutes in the Post-Drummond era.

Doc did say before the game that the Sixers will be active on the buyout market looking at backup center. – 7:34 PM

*Seth Curry & Andre Drummond are questionable for game at MIA, Nets say; Ben Simmons is out, listed as not w/team in MIA. Simmons took physical w/BKN in NY today. *Deleted previous tweet (pic below) which was interpreted by some as Simmons being intentionally away from Nets (1/2) pic.twitter.com/QUjEFnhQYC – 7:15 PM

Sixers naturally updated their video intro, removing all clips of Simmons (there were a couple if you looked closely!), Curry and Drummond and changing the song (Foo Fighters’ Everlong). They’ll surely do it again once Harden plays a couple games in a Philly uniform. – 7:10 PM

Kyrie Irving said he’s known Ben Simmons since he was in Australia when Simmons was in 16. Adds he’s pumped to reunite with Curry and Drummond can fill a need. – 11:04 PM

Blake Griffin on Andre Drummond: “You look up at the end of the first quarter and he’s got 12 and 10.” – 10:54 PM

Blake Griffin said he thinks the Nets “got better” after trading James Harden for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. “Ben was done there. You can see that from not playing. I think we definitely got what we wanted, guys that want to be here and guys that want to play.” pic.twitter.com/IoaXP50VxI – 10:50 PM

Blake Griffin on the trade: “I think we got better.” Calls Drummond a monster down low, Curry gives them more shooting and Simmons is a great talent. Thinks the Nets have the environment to help him succeed. – 10:41 PM

The Brooklyn Nets have acquired guard/forward Ben Simmons, guard Seth Curry, center Andre Drummond and two future first round draft picks from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for guard James Harden and forward Paul Millsap. In a related transaction, the Nets have requested waivers on forward DeAndre’ Bembry. -via NBA.com / February 10, 2022

Ben Golliver: Nets’ Kevin Durant on integrating Ben Simmons, Seth Curry & new pieces after James Harden trade on TNT: “I feel like we’ve got versatile players. We’ll have to figure it out and figure out what works for us. I’m just happy we’ve got guys who want to be a part of this.” -via Twitter @BenGolliver / February 10, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Brooklyn Nets are trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 10, 2022