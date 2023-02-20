Set to visit Rutgers in March, Connecticut offensive lineman Jack Hines gets offered by Florida State

It was a pretty big Monday for Jack Hines, with the standout offensive lineman pulling in an offer from Florida State.

A 6-foot-7, 280-pound offensive lineman at Avon Old Farms (Avon, CT), he is a three-star recruit according to Rivals.

Earlier in February, Rutgers football offered Hines, becoming what was then the sixth Power Five offer for the offensive tackle alongside Kentucky, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest and West Virginia. Hines also holds other significant offers from programs like Liberty, Marshall, UMass, Old Dominion, SMU and Temple among others.

Hines tweeted about the offer from Florida State on Monday afternoon. The Seminoles are now the third ACC program to offer:

Hines has been upbeat about Rutgers football and is planning to visit the program on March 4. He told Rutgers Wire last week that the Scarlet Knights are doing well in his recruitment:

“Feeling great. They have been showing lots of love,” Hines said. “They are showing me that they want me. They text me every day. I got like 27 letters from them. They are making me feel wanted.”

